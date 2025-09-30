Checking In On Four NHL Free Agents On Tryouts

The pre-season is in its final days, as the 2025-26 NHL regular season kicks off on Oct. 7.

NHL teams that have players signed to professional tryouts (PTOs) will soon need to decide if they plan to sign them for the season or not.

The Carolina Hurricanes recently released defenseman Oliver Kylington and forward Kevin Labanc from their PTOs, but there are still a good number of players around the league on their tryouts.

Due to this, let’s check in on a handful of players on PTOs.

Robby Fabbri, C/LW, Pittsburgh Penguins

Robby Fabbri recorded eight goals, 16 points and a minus-6 rating in 44 games with the Anaheim Ducks last season before signing a PTO with Pittsburgh.

The Penguins have a lot of forwards fighting for NHL spots, so Fabbri has plenty of competition to earn a contract. The former first-round pick has one goal and six shots on goal in three games, so if he ends the pre-season on a high note, it could be enough for him to get a contract.

Conor Sheary, LW, New York Rangers

After mutually terminating his contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning this summer, Conor Sheary signed a PTO with the New York Rangers. With the way he has played this pre-season, there is no question that he is making a case to earn a contract.

Sheary has one goal and three points in two games, including two assists against the New York Islanders. He also has seven shots on goal and four high-danger chances, according to naturalstattrick.com. With this, it is fair to wonder if he could get a deal for the season, whether that is with the Rangers or another team.

Milan Lucic, LW, St. Louis Blues

Milan Lucic is looking to earn a contract with the St. Louis Blues and play in the NHL for the first time since the 2023-24 season. It has not been a smooth training camp for Lucic, however, as he suffered a groin injury and was forced to miss time.

Lucic has since returned to practice and will now be looking to impress during this final portion of the pre-season. The clock is ticking, but he still could get a contract if he finishes training camp strong.

"He's got to make an impression to make the team," Blues coach Jim Montgomery told reporters. "He understands that. Whether he plays the last three games or the last two, we want to put himself in the best advantage so we can evaluate him at his best."

Matt Grzelcyk, D, Chicago Blackhawks

Matt Grzelcyk, who recorded 40 points last season, is still looking to earn a contract for the season with the Chicago Blackhawks. That said, he's only gotten into one game so far, recording one shot. He was on the ice for 20 chances-for and 15 chances against, according to naturalstattrick.com.

With the Blackhawks having several young defensemen fighting for NHL spots, a contract for the Massachusetts native with Chicago is not guaranteed.

Yet, the Blackhawks could sign Grzelcyk if they want another veteran to help mentor their young defensemen. Either way, the Blackhawks have a big decision to make with him. If they don't sign Grzelcyk, it is hard to imagine him not getting a contract from another club at some point.

