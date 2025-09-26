Rangers PTO Addition Making Big Case For Contract

The New York Rangers have several players to keep an eye on as the preseason carries on. One of them is Conor Sheary, as the veteran forward is on a professional tryout (PTO) and looking to secure a contract for the season from the Rangers.

Right now, Sheary is undoubtedly making a case for himself to get a contract, as he has had a strong start to the preseason.

During the Rangers' first preseason game against the New Jersey Devils on Sep. 21, Sheary scored an excellent goal to give the Blueshirts a 3-1 lead. Now, in the Rangers' latest preseason matchup against the New York Islnaders on Sep. 25, the 33-year-old once again made an impact.

Sheary put together a multi-point night for the Rangers against the Islanders, as he recorded two assists in the contest. Yet, besides getting two helpers, he also stood out because of his effort. Thus, it was an all-around solid effort for the Massachusetts native.

It will now be fascinating to see how Sheary builds on his strong preseason from here. If he keeps this up, he could very well officially be a Ranger for the year once the regular season starts.

In 593 career NHL games over 10 seasons split between the Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres, Washington Capitals, and Tampa Bay Lightning, Sheary has recorded 124 goals, 143 assists, and 267 points.