Columbus Blue Jackets Coach Rick Bowness To Step Away From Team Again Due To Health Reasons
David Banks-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 4:41 PM
After missing three games earlier this month, the Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that coach Rick Bowness will be away from the team again due to a setback in his undisclosed ailment.
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