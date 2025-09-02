Could Luke Hughes' Next Contract With Devils Affect Jack And Quinn Hughes?

The New Jersey Devils and young defenseman Luke Hughes remain at an impasse in contract negotiations.

Hughes, the 2021 fourth-overall pick, has quickly developed into a key piece of New Jersey’s defensive core. Locking him up is critical not only to the Devils’ blueline but also to keeping Jack Hughes in the fold and potentially attracting Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes in the future.

Luke Hughes’ camp reportedly wants a five-year contract, according to Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com. That would align his next deal’s expiration with that of his brother, Jack Hughes, whose eight-year contract runs through 2030. That timing could give the Hughes brothers the option to test unrestricted free agency together, a scenario the Devils want to avoid.

For New Jersey, a five-year deal represents a compromise the organization views as suboptimal. The team prefers either a short-term “bridge” contract of around three years or a long-term eight-year commitment, ensuring Hughes remains a cornerstone beyond his prime development years, according to Novozinsky's report.

If the Devils can lock Hughes into a long-term deal, that leaves fewer reasons for Jack Hughes to look elsewhere, giving the Devils some leverage they may need during what could be a tricky negotiation.

GM Tom Fitzgerald remains confident that an agreement will be reached before training camp opens on Sept. 17.

“We’ll just continue to talk and present each other with ideas,” Fitzgerald told RG.org last week. “Eventually, this will get done… The 11th hour is training camp.”

Where Could Quinn Hughes Fit Into Luke's Contract Talks?

While speculation swirls around Luke Hughes and, eventually, his brother Jack, the future of Quinn Hughes and the Canucks is another situation.

Luke Hughes’ situation has drawn less public attention, but it could play a much bigger factor in retaining Jack and attracting Quinn than people realize.

James Mirtle of The Athletic noted the Canucks are unlikely to improve enough in 2025-26 to sell Quinn Hughes on locking into a long-term deal early. That will lead to more buzz about his future and joining his brothers in New Jersey.

If Quinn Hughes becomes a free agent in 2027, the consensus thought will be that the Devils will be top on his list, particularly if both Luke and Jack are locked in.

The Devils need pen to paper on Luke, then another commitment from Jack. Without it, all three brothers could set things up to test free agency around the same time, making a random third team extremely happy.

