Five, Three, or Eight? Inside the Devils’ Standoff With Luke Hughes

The New Jersey Devils and general manager Tom Fitzgerald have spent the offseason working to secure young defenseman Luke Hughes.

Fitzgerald previously said contract talks would begin after the Fourth of July weekend. Two months later, however, no deal has been reached.

This week, NJ.com’s Ryan Novozinsky reported that negotiations have not been going well. According to his report, Hughes and his camp are pushing for a five-year deal, while the Devils prefer either a three-year bridge or an eight-year long-term contract.

It’s essential for New Jersey to finalize this deal before the puck drops on the 2025–26 season.

Hughes has played just three seasons with the Devils, but his impact on the blue line has already been undeniable. Developing alongside veteran Dougie Hamilton, Hughes has become a key piece of the defense. Both are expected to anchor the back end as the Devils chase a deep playoff run this year, and not having Hughes at the start of the season would be a massive setback.

Yes, there’s concern that Hughes could walk after a five-year contract. But that risk shouldn’t outweigh the immediate need to keep him in the lineup. The fear of losing him in 2030 must take a back seat to the risk of starting this season without him.

There’s no guarantee that just because his contract would expire the same year as his brother Jack’s, Luke will leave New Jersey. That decision is years away. For now, the focus should be on this season and making a push for the Stanley Cup while the roster is in its prime.

Contract negotiations are normal; however, Fitzgerald needs to finalize this deal before the puck drops.

The clock is ticking: the Devils open the season October 9, 2025, against the Carolina Hurricanes.