Death threats. Doxxing. And dealing with being the scapegoat for a decade's worth of failure.



When you add it all up, it isn't at all surprising that Mitch Marner finally decided enough was enough and took his talents to Vegas this summer.



After all, it's one thing to get booed off the ice following the Toronto Maple Leafs' Game 7 collapse to the Florida Panthers. But when the vitriol becomes so toxic that you have to hire full-time security to guard your family home, you know you've got a problem.



"We play Game 7 as we do in a non-enjoyable way of all time probably,” Marner told TSN's Mark Masters in an exclusive interview. “You know you get home, you're pretty disappointed, you're pretty devastated at that.

"The thought also that it was my last Maple Leaf game at home. And then I get a phone call probably about five or so minutes after from … I think it was my wife's father called me and goes, ‘I just want to let you know we've got people sending us screenshots of a guy posting your address online saying that if people want to come pay us a visit and say their goodbyes — in a quotation way — here’s the address.’ It was a little tough.”

Say what you want about how Marner's time in Toronto came to an end, but no one should have to endure this.



Which makes you wonder: why would anyone want to play in the so-called Center of the Hockey Universe if this is how fans treat their best players?



It's a question that was sort of answered this summer, when pending UFAs Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad — who were all rumored as potential Toronto targets — decided to forgo free agency and re-signed with the Panthers. Yes, the Panthers have reached the final in three consecutive years. And yes, it's warm in the winter and there are tax benefits.



But the main appeal is anonymity.



You don't get death threats for losing in Florida. Not unless you're playing football.



In Toronto, it's completely different. There's passion. But there's also frustration.



The team hasn't made it to the conference final since 2002. The last time the Leafs made it to the Stanley Cup final was in 1967.



During Marner's nine-year tenure, the Leafs qualified for the playoffs each and every year. But during that span, they won just two playoff rounds.



That doesn't excuse the behavior, but it does help to explain it.



Had there been success, Marner would have felt the love. Had they had won a championship or even got to the third round, he would have re-signed. Instead, after trying to trade him earlier in the season and after all that his family went through in the aftermath of another Game 7 collapse, the Leafs sent him to Vegas rather than lose him to free agency.



"Mitch went through years of that at the end of every season instead of being able to breathe and reset, and his family were bracing for the storm," Marner's agent, Darren Ferris, said on the "100% Hockey" podcast with Darren Millard and John Shannon. The negativity, the blame, the hate, it was just directed at him and spilled over to other people closest to him. That creates a dangerous environment, and there were even times where police had to be involved. Through it all, Mitch showed incredible strength.”

Now that Marner is gone, who becomes the Leafs' new scapegoat? Is it Auston Matthews, who arrived at the same time as Marner and is Toronto's captain and highest-paid player? Is it William Nylander, who replaces Marner as the second-highest player? Is it Matthew Knies, who just signed a new contract?



And what about free agents?



This summer, Toronto didn't go big-game hunting for the best available. Instead, they signed role players and average Joe's. Was that by design? Or were those the only players who they could attract.



Remember, there was a time when free agents wouldn't come to Toronto. After hearing Marner's comments, don't be surprised if fewer decide that playing in the fishbowl isn't worth the trouble.



