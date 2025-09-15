Detroit Red Wings Load Up Centennial Uniform With Historic Features

The Detroit Red Wings unveiled a new jersey on Monday to celebrate their centennial season.

The uniform commemorates 100 years of Hockeytown history and will be worn for more than a dozen home games, the team said. The franchise entered the NHL in 1926 as the Detroit Cougars. They then became the Falcons for two seasons before changing their name again to the Red Wings in 1932-33.

"Red Wings fans have long embraced the Winged Wheel, and we wanted our Centennial uniform to commemorate its legacy," Ryan Gustafson, president-CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, said in a news release. "This design honors the traditions that make Red Wings hockey truly distinctive, while incorporating meaningful details to celebrate this remarkable milestone in a way that stays authentic to Detroit."

The result is a traditional Winged Wheel jersey loaded with elements telling the history of the franchise.

That includes the "Olde English 'D' " the Cougars wore on their jerseys, which resurfaces as a secondary mark that appears on the pants, the jock tag at the front of the jersey and on the back. The number font is also inspired by the Cougars' 1927-28 uniforms.

The Centennial uniform also features striping on the sleeves, hem and socks, commemorating the Falcons uniforms.

The Winged Wheel crest uses the first version of the logo from 1932 to 1948.

Other uniform details include a lace-up collar, matte red helmets, the franchise's 11 Stanley Cup-winning years on the inside hem, a reimagined Hockeytown mark and some faux leather patches on the jersey.

The Centennial uniform debuts in Detroit's home-opener on Oct. 9 against a fellow Original Six squad, the Montreal Canadiens.

The Red Wings and Canadiens have faced off 612 times in NHL regular-season history. Detroit has a 219-291-6 record against Montreal, with 96 ties. In the playoffs, Montreal has a 33-29 edge.

