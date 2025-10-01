Devils' Luke Hughes Gets A Higher Salary Than His Brothers As Standoff Ends

New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes is no longer an RFA just less than a week before the NHL regular season kicks off.

The Devils and Hughes agreed on a seven-year, $63-million contract that's worth $9 million annually. The 22-year-old’s contract kicks in immediately, and he eligible for unrestricted free agency following the 2031-32 season.

After missing training camp so far, he will join the club for practice on Thursday.

Luke Hughes now has the richest contract among all three Hughes brothers, in terms of average annual value. Teammate Jack Hughes' contract has an $8 million average annual value that runs through 2029-30, and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes' deal carries a $7.85-million cap hit.

Luke Hughes is coming off two solid campaigns with the Devils and has shown consistency in production.

Last season, he played 71 games while recording seven goals and 37 assists for 44 points. He was on pace to reach 50 points if he wasn’t sidelined for a few contests due to a lower-body injury.

In his first full season, Hughes registered nine goals and 38 helpers for 47 points in 82 games, and he was a Calder Trophy finalist.

In the early stages of Hughes’ NHL career, he was highly relied on by the Devils as he averaged over 21 minutes of ice time per game in his first pair of seasons. Hughes is set for Year 3 with long-term contractual security.

The Devils are now nearly $4 million above the salary cap ceiling. Defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic had knee surgery over the summer and is out indefinitely, while right winger Stefan Noesen re-injured his groin and required a procedure.

Both players are expected to miss the start of the season and could be put on the long-term injured reserve, which would allow the Devils to add up to the equivalent of the cap hit of the injured players. Kovacevic's cap hit is $4 million, while Noesen's is $2.75 million.

