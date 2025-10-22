Don't Be Surprised If Devils' Jack Hughes Has A Monster Season In The NHL And Olympics

When Jack Hughes is at his best, he's a difference-maker who has the ability to make a superstar-like impact on the game. And when Jack Hughes is healthy, he's usually that kind of player.

So it was no surprise Tuesday night when he put up a hat trick and had 11 shot attempts in the New Jersey Devils' 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Hughes was the best player on the ice by a mile, from the drop of the puck until his hat-trick goal with 30 seconds remaining in the game.

Hughes is shooting the puck more these days. Not a ton more, but more nonetheless. And more importantly, with two healthy shoulders, he's able to put more into those shots.

All of it adds up to the possibility of a huge season for Hughes if he can stay healthy.

Here's more on that in today's video column:

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.