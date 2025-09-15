Eddie Giacomin Was The Rangers' 1970s Version Of Henrik Lundqvist

Eddie Giacomin never won a Stanley Cup with the New York Rangers, but he created one of the most enduring moments in the history of the franchise.

Giacomin, who died Monday at the age of 86, had been picked up on waivers by the Detroit Red Wings in 1975. Not long after, he was in the Detroit net in Madison Square Garden when the "Eddie! Eddie! Eddie!" chants roared through the building. It was a show of love for a franchise icon who was every bit as adored as Henrik Lundqvist would be three decades later.

"Eddie Giacomin was an integral member of the New York Rangers for a decade and personified what being a Ranger is all about, both to his teammates and the Blueshirts faithful," the team said in a statement. "You cannot discuss the history of this organization and not immediately think of Eddie."

Any conversation of the best goalies in NHL history to not win a Stanley Cup would have to include Giacomin, a Hockey Hall of Famer who was an innovator and played the game with guile and smarts as much as athletic ability.

