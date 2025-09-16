Eight NHL Players On The Cusp Of Reaching Elite Status: Knies, Sanderson, Bedard And More

The NHL player pool is an ever-evolving group of elite-level talent. But getting into the elite of the elite takes a special type of athlete.

Whether it be the ascension of Jack Hughes or the rise of Evan Bouchard, we see young NHL stars become truly elite players every year.

This year, there are a few young NHL players who can take that next step into the elite of the elite. Here are eight of those players with a legitimate chance at ascending to the top of the league.

Jake Sanderson, D, Ottawa Senators

There may not be a defender in the NHL more ready to sneak into the Norris Trophy conversation than the Senators' Jake Sanderson.

His two-way play is impressive. His stout defense uses his length and mobility to close quickly and thwart chances whenever an attacker threatens.

In transition, he’s a confident puck-carrier who doesn't hold onto the puck too long and understands when to draw pressure and evade. In the offensive zone, Sanderson has grown into a mobile puck-mover who excels when given the chance to set up his teammates.

While he isn’t quite elite in any regard just yet, he’s on the cusp as a defender and in transition.

Sanderson averages more than 24 minutes a night and can play in all situations. He was leaned on to play when the game was tightest, protecting leads or pushing to tie the game late.

If Sanderson can improve on his 57-point output from last year and continue to impress in his own end, he might not just push into the elites on the blueline. He could end up being a Norris finalist.

Matthew Knies, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs

While Knies might not become a 90-point elite scorer, he's already one of the best power forwards in the NHL. His 29 goals and 29 assists as a 22-year-old are already better than Sam Bennett's career highs.

With some added development, Knies has a real chance at becoming a more offensively gifted player than one of the NHL's more widely regarded elite power forwards.

Knies has had the advantage of riding shotgun alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for most of the first couple of seasons that he’s been in the NHL. With the latter leaving the Maple Leafs for Vegas, Knies must step it up and fill some of the vacated offense.

Knies throws his weight around, digs in the corners and powers his way to the net as well as any young forward in the game. If he can continue working on the finesse that playing with the Leafs' top dogs has forced upon him, he could be a 70-plus-point power forward who falls in between Brady and Matthew Tkachuk on the scale of production.

Simon Edvinsson, D, Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings watched Moritz Seider develop into a stud, so when they see some similarities with Edvinsson, they are excited about the possibility of two beasts on the back end.

For long stretches of last season, the duo was paired together, and they were the only defensive pair in the Motor City that had any chance of keeping up with other teams’ top attackers. They were one of the NHL’s truly elite defensive pairs.

The hope for Detroit this upcoming season is that Edvinsson and Seider can each anchor their own pair, elevating an otherwise underwhelming partner.

Edvinsson is big, rangy and skilled with the puck. He can contribute at both ends of the ice because of his tools. He needs to refine some of his decision-making, but we saw some encouraging signs as the season progressed as well. The Wings could have two true pillars to build around on defense.

Dylan Guenther, RW, Utah Mammoth

The Arizona Coyotes' move to Utah perfectly coincided with the breakout campaign for Guenther, who put up 60 points in 70 games, finishing second on the team in goals with 27.

When Guenther was hot last season, he looked like he could challenge 40 or even 50 goals and eclipse a point per game. Guenther showed some dominant offensive flashes last season.

This season, Guenther will be given plenty of opportunities to showcase his talent. Either riding alongside Logan Cooley and Clayton Keller or being given a more lead role alongside Barrett Hayton and JJ Peterka, we should get to see Guenther play with offensive players, whether he’s on the top line or not. Guenther is a lethal shooter who can line up one-timers on the power play or fire bombs off the rush. He’s a difference-maker for the Mammoth.

Adam Fantilli, C, Columbus Blue Jackets

Fantilli surpassed 30 goals and had flashes of brilliance for the Blue Jackets last season.

He showcased his 200-foot game, and with that, we saw the moments of complete control that Fantilli is capable of. His speed, skill and powerful finesse game are impressive to watch with and without the puck. His rookie season was cut short by a lacerated calf injury, so last year was his first full season.

Coming into his third NHL season, Fantilli is poised to take a step toward being the No. 1 center Columbus has never quite locked down. They’ve managed to have good centers but never an elite one. Fantilli can be exactly that as soon as this season.

Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks

After a very good rookie year and a less-than-stellar sophomore campaign, Bedard could finally reach the elite level he was projected to be at when Chicago drafted him first overall in 2023.

Bedard is already an elite-level shooter, and everyone who has seen him play knows that. Unfortunately, in Chicago, Bedard has been asked to take on a lot. He’s been the primary driver of offense, given the keys to the No. 1 center spot since Day 1 and tasked with turning the Hawks back into the superpower they once were.

This upcoming season, we should start to see the pieces around Bedard fill out.

Frank Nazar and Oliver Moore should be with the team for the whole season. The defense group should be much improved, as Sam Rinzel and Artyom Levshunov should be given more opportunities. Spencer Knight will be the full-time starting netminder.

The Hawks will have pieces around Bedard that will force teams to take at least some of their focus off the young phenom. If all goes well, we could see Bedard eclipse the 40-goal, 80-point mark with ease this year.

William Eklund, LW, San Jose Sharks

In San Jose, the attention was constantly on Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith as they were the hot new toys for the team, but 22-year-old William Eklund had a coming-out party of his own.

His playmaking was impressive and direct, often coming on plays that didn’t have as much flash or flair as his younger teammates.

Eklund has puck skill and excellent handling ability, but he only uses them when needed and doesn't overdo it. He works hard, gets to pucks and advances play. He’s always been an effective player, but last year, we saw his efficiency shoot through the roof.

Likely playing alongside Celebrini again this upcoming season, it will be fun to watch the young duo continue to develop their chemistry and grow as players. The two young players complement each other and play smart hockey, which allows them to read and react as play develops. Despite playing on a Sharks team that is likely to struggle once again, it won’t be shocking to see one or both of them challenge 80 points this year.

Dustin Wolf, G, Calgary

In a year where we had a rookie play with the poise and structure of a 10-year vet (Macklin Celebrini) and another break records for the game’s most historic franchise (Lane Hutson), it was Dustin Wolf who was often considered the league’s best rookie.

Wolf was the reason the Flames were in the playoff race as long as they were and his end-of-season fall-off was the only reason they fell out of the race. As Wolf went, so did the Flames.

With a 53-game NHL season under his belt, Wolf knows what to expect. No other U-24 netminder even touched 40 games last year, and only one eclipsed 30 (Spencer Knight), so it was impressive to see that not only could Wolf handle that workload, he was stellar until right at the very end. Wolf isn’t the biggest goalie, but he’s always been one of the best at his age level. Now that he’s an NHLer, he’s going to be pushing to go from Calder finalist to Vezina finalist.

