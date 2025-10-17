'Everyone Hates Vegas, So It's One More Thing To Hate': Fans React To Carter Hart Signing

They’ve spent years embracing their "Golden Misfits" moniker by skirting the salary cap and poaching big-name talent all in the name of winning. But if you didn’t dislike the Vegas Golden Knights before, you probably do now after the team signed Carter Hart to a professional tryout on Thursday.

Hart, who was one of five players acquitted of sexual assault allegations stemming from a 2018 Hockey Canada gala, was cleared by the league to resume his NHL career as early as Dec. 1. The presiding judge found nothing criminal in the allegations, but the NHL called the overall events disturbing.

Of course, so far he’s the only player who has actually signed.

That it was Vegas that reached out when others wouldn’t — Philadelphia, Carolina and Edmonton were just some of the teams that reportedly passed on the former No. 1 goalie — was hardly surprising.

This is, after all, a team that drafted Trevor Connelly in the first round in 2024. He underwent diversity training and volunteer work after posting an image on Snapchat depicting a friend posing in front of building blocks in the shape of a swastika. They also signed Kai Uchacz after he was passed up in the draft for racist actions directed toward a teammate in junior hockey, requiring education and training on anti-racism, equity, diversity, and inclusion.

In other words, they don’t call Vegas “Sin City” for nothing — a label that Golden Knights fans are certainly embracing with the Hart signing.

Golden Knights Season Ticket Holders, Both Mothers Of Daughters, Scoff At Online Vitriol For Signing Of Carter Hart

"He was acquitted, so he should be able to live his life without all the noise," Golden Knights season-ticket holder and mother of three daughters, Ronnie H.

"We are a second-chance team," one season-ticket holder told The Hockey News’ W.G. Ramirez. "We started with throwaway players that no one thought would go far, and yet here we are … Everyone hates Vegas, so it’s one more thing to hate, I guess."

Expect more hate, now that Hart has signed.

A petition urging the Golden Knights not to sign Hart received 2,181 signatures (a similar petition may have prevented the Hurricanes from signing him). On social media, the reaction was mostly negative, with @chefbrier tweeting: "feels like a real slap in the face to women."

Chances are, the Golden Knights knew this was coming. Based on their history, they probably aren't paying too much attention.

Even before this controversial move, Vegas was a team that was unafraid of public perception.

Are Online Petitions Really Preventing NHL Teams From Signing Carter Hart?

The earliest NHL teams can sign one of the five players acquitted in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial is Oct. 15. But that hasn’t stopped fans from organizing online petitions and threatening to cancel their season tickets in hopes of pressuring ownership to pass on them.

In three seasons, the Golden Knights placed Mark Stone on LTIR until the playoffs — a move that allowed the team to exceed the salary cap and pick up big-name reinforcements at the trade deadline. While he was injured, the cap-circumventing moves won't happen as much now that the playoffs will have a salary cap system. But in some ways, this signing is another example of Vegas doing whatever it takes to gain an advantage.

"What I love about the Knights is they don’t care about the scandal as much as they care about building a competitive roster," another season-ticket holder told The Hockey News' Ramirez.

Indeed, the decision to sign Hart was based on winning: nothing more, nothing less.

"I'm beyond grateful, excited and honored to be part of the Golden Knights," Hart told reporters. "It's been a long road to get back to this point, getting back to playing the game of hockey, the game that I love. I've been out of the game for a year and a half now. I've learned a lot. I've grown a lot. Just excited to move forward."

Like trading for Mitch Marner in the summer, this should help the Golden Knights win a championship. Say what you want about Hart, who has not played in almost two years. But he makes Vegas better.

How much better will be determined by how quickly he can get back to his earlier form. And whether he can unseat Adin Hill and Akira Schmid as the starting goalie. And, of course, if he can block out the negativity that surrounds his controversial signing or prove that he's grown and learned.

If he can, then Vegas might win another championship.

Until then, they gained another misfit.

