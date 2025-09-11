NHL Confirms It Will Reinstate Players Acquitted In Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial

The five players from Hockey Canada's 2018 world junior team who were found not guilty of sexual assault this summer will eventually be allowed to return to the NHL.

Centers Michael McLeod and Dillon Dube, goaltender Carter Hart, left winger Alex Formenton and defenseman Cal Foote will be eligible to sign NHL contracts as of Oct. 15.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and The Athletic's Chris Johnston and Sean Gentille initially reported the news, while the NHL confirmed the reports shortly afterward.

The players are suspended until Dec. 1. They can, however, begin conditioning with a team on Nov. 15, according to The Athletic.

Justice Maria Carroccia found McLeod, Foote, Dube, Formenton and Hart not guilty of sexual assault in Ontario Superior Court in London, Ont., on July 24. McLeod was also found not guilty of one count of being a party to the offense. They were initially charged in connection with allegations of sexually assaulting a woman in a London hotel room after a Hockey Canada gala.

The Crown reportedly decided not to appeal the verdicts. It had 30 days from July 24 to file a notice of appeal.

The NHL released a statement Thursday shortly after the initial reports.

"The events that transpired after the 2018 Hockey Canada Foundation Gala in London, Ont., prior to these players’ arrival in the NHL, were deeply troubling and unacceptable," the statement said. "The league expects everyone connected with the game to conduct themselves with the highest level of moral integrity. And, in this case, while found not to have been criminal, the conduct of the players involved certainly did not meet that standard."

The NHL said it conducted a third-party investigation into the players' conduct after learning of the sexual assault allegations. It included interviewing every player on the 2018 world junior team and other parties who were willing to meet with them, as well as examining hundreds of documents, videos and texts.

That investigation paused in January 2024 when London Police announced it charged the five men.

All Five Former World Junior Players Found Not Guilty In Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial

Warning: coverage of the Hockey Canada trial includes details of alleged sexual assault that may be disturbing to readers.

"In relying on both our own investigation, and the conclusions reached by Justice Carroccia in her opinion, and the players’ acquittal, the league has determined that the conduct at issue falls woefully short of the standards and values that the league and its member clubs expect and demand."

The NHL said it had in-person meetings with each of the acquitted men following the verdicts and acknowledged they expressed regret and remorse for their actions.

"Nevertheless, we believe their conduct requires formal league-imposed discipline," the statement said.

The NHL decided it will bring the players' total time out of the NHL to nearly two years by delaying their eligibility of playing until December.

NHL Anticipates Eligibility Update On Hart, Formenton, Dube, Foote And McLeod In 'Near Future'

Nearly seven weeks have passed since the five players involved in the 2018 Hockey Canada sexual assault trial were found not guilty on all charges . And yet, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Dillon Dube continue to remain ineligible to return to the NHL.

Dube, Hart, McLeod and Foote have not played in the NHL since they each took a leave of absence in January 2024.

Formenton last played in the NHL in April 2022. He became an RFA. The Ottawa Senators gave him a qualifying offer to retain his rights, but Formenton was not re-signed. He played parts of two seasons for Ambri-Piotta in the Swiss National League before he was granted a leave of absence in January 2024.

Earlier in the week, Formenton signed a three-and-a-half-month contract to rejoin Ambri-Piotta.

The NHLPA released a statement as well on Thursday.

"We are pleased that Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod will have the opportunity to resume their NHL careers," the NHLPA said.

"The players co-operated with every investigation. Upon their full acquittal by Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia, we initiated discussions with the NHL regarding the players' return to work. To avoid a protracted dispute that would cause further delay, we reached the resolution that the league announced today. We now consider the matter closed and look forward to the players' return."

Senators GM Steve Staios was asked about Formenton on Monday.

"I have no comment on that. In fact, it's a league matter, and the player is ineligible to play," Staios said.

Philadelphia Flyers governor Dan Hilferty was asked on Wednesday about whether the team would consider bringing back Hart, who played six seasons for them.

"At this point, we're going to make no comment on that situation," Hilferty said. "The NHL has made it clear they'll speak first, and right now, we're not prepared to comment at all on the Carter Hart situation."

Jonathan Tovell contributed to this report.