Family, Fans And Teammates Say Emotional Farewell To Flyers' Bernie Parent

In July, an unscripted moment demonstrated what Bernie Parent meant to Philadelphia and the surrounding area.

During a show in Ocean City, N.J., headlined by sports comic Joe Conklin, Parent was introduced to the huge crowd and stepped on stage. That was followed by a long standing ovation at the Boardwalk’s Music Pier facility, along with loud chants of “Ber-nie….Ber-nie….Ber-nie!”

Even 50 years after he directed the Philadelphia Flyers to their last Stanley Cup, Parent was still a beloved figure.

In fact, he was probably the most adored athlete in Philadelphia history.

That night may have been the last time Parent heard his name chanted, but just the mention of his name still brings smiles that seem to stretch to the Jersey Shore.

Bernie Parent, a gregarious man who used humor in most of his interactions, was more than a Hall of Fame goaltender.

He was a Hall of Fame person.

Always doing things for the community. Always spreading his love at charity functions. Always making everyone feel as if they were more important than him.

Always making people happier after a conversation with him.

That’s why a couple thousand people attended his celebration of life on Friday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena, paying their respects to one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history.

Parent, 80, died in his sleep on Sept. 21, and a private service was held on Oct. 3.

Twelve people spoke at Friday’s event, including Parent’s wife, Gini, who somehow held it together and gave an emotional tribute to her husband.

Gini Parent thanked the fans for attending.

Love Affair With The Fans

“Being here tonight in front of people who loved Bernie, admired him and felt connected to him is both incredibly emotional and comforting,” she said. “You were such a huge part of his life. Bernie didn’t just play for the Flyers; he played for you, the fans. He signed autographs for you, shared stories with you, laughed with you, and gave so much of himself because he genuinely loved people. He loved his fans, and seeing all of you here today reminds me just how powerful that connection was.

“Bernie always said the fans were the heartbeat of hockey, and he meant every word.”

Gini said her husband woke up each day with a positive attitude.

“Every morning began the same way, with his coffee, his prayers and with whatever book he was reading at the time – usually something full of wisdom or positive reinforcement. That was Bernie,” she said. “He believed in starting the day with intentions, with gratitude and with the belief that something good was always on the horizon.

“And that belief wasn’t just for himself. Bernie impacted thousands of people – fans, friends, teammates and even strangers he met for only a moment. He inspired people to pursue their dreams, set goals and follow their passion with courage. He didn’t just talk about positivity; he lived it and shared it generously.”

She said she will keep her husband’s spirit alive by sharing his wisdom, humor and love for hockey on his social-media pages, and added she will continue to help the Ed Snider Youth Hockey and Education program, which was one of Bernie’s passions.

“Bernie’s life will continue to shine through,” she said.

“He always said life was about giving back. And thanks to each and every one of you, the light will never dim.”

Clarke: 'We Got Two Stanley Cups Because Of Bernie'

Most of the players from the Flyers’ Stanley Cup champs from 1974 and 1975 attended the ceremony, which was tastefully done and showed numerous photos and video clips of Parent. Bobby Clarke, Bill Barber, Joe Watson and Bill Clement gave choked-up speeches about their former teammate.

Clarke said the Flyers won their two Cups because of Parent.

“Bernie, besides being the goaltender he was, had a great life and was a great man,” said the captain of those title teams. “When you win two Stanley Cups, it takes the best that everybody on that team can give. It just so happened that Bernie’s best was better than the rest of our best, and we got two Stanley Cups because of Bernie.”

Clarke noted that the Flyers have lost five other players from their Stanley Cup teams: Barry Ashbee, Ed Van Impe, Bill Flett, Ross Lonsberry and Rick MacLeish.

“And now, God bless Bernie. He is going to join them,” Clarke said. “And (as for) the rest of us, until we go join them, we will walk together forever.”

After Lauren Hart delivered a stirring rendition of God Bless America – the Flyers’ good-luck song during their heyday – Dan Hilferty said Parent was more than a standout goaltender. “He was a force of nature,” said Hilferty, the chairman and CEO of the Flyers’ parent company, Comcast Spectacor. He called Parent “the heart and soul” of the Flyers’ powerhouse teams.

Hilferty Calls Parent The 'Quintessential' Flyer

Hilferty said Parent once said, “you do not have to be crazy to be a goaltender, but it helps.”

The fans laughed.

“I think we would all agree, that whatever brand of crazy Bernie was, our city has been a better place for it,” Hilferty said.

“Bernie’s legacy cannot be simply measured in wins or shutouts. It is also measured in the joy he brought to fans, and the pride he instilled in the franchise, and the work he shared with everyone he met. Bernie was a titan of our franchise. For many, he is the quintessential Philadelphia Flyer. You cannot tell the story of the Philadelphia Flyers without talking at length about Bernie Parent.”

Hilferty said “we often don’t realize how much someone gives of themselves until they’re gone,” and when looking at everyone standing together, it’s clear how much Parent gave.

“His legacy will forever be stitched into the fabric of this franchise, and his spirit will always – always – be with us. It’s a beautiful thing,” Hilferty said

In a video shown of Parent at the event, the goalie’s former teammate, Bill Clement, was the narrator.

“Bernie Parent wasn’t just a champion on the ice,” Clement said. “… He stayed connected to the city. To his city. He mentored young goaltenders, and dedicated his time to the Ed Snider Youth Hockey and Education. He didn’t just meet people; he inspired people.”

Bernie Parent Remembered: More Than A Goalie, A Hall Of Fame Friend And Citizen

When you think of the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/philadelphia-flyers">Philadelphia Flyers</a> teams that won consecutive Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and 1975, Bobby Clarke, Bernie Parent, Dave Schultz, Rick MacLeish and Bill Barber probably first pop into your mind, among others.

Kim Parent's Special Bond

In another video, Parent’s daughter, Kim, tearfully talked about her father.

“The bond we shared,” she said, “means the world to me. He wasn’t just my father. He was my best friend.”

Bill Daly, the NHL’s deputy commissioner, playfully told the crowd that Parent and the Flyers helped ruin his childhood.

Daly was a young New York Rangers fan when the Flyers beat the Blueshirts in seven games in the 1974 Stanley Cup semifinals en route to the championship.

“Bernie contributed to breaking the heart of a 10-year-old boy,” Daly said. “Yes, that would be me.”

The people at the ceremony applauded and cheered loudly. Daly smiled.

“I was raised as a diehard New York Rangers fan, growing up in North Jersey,” Daley added, drawing good-natured boos. “I was passionately committed to the team despite years and years of failure. 1974 was supposed to be a different year for the Rangers. Finally, an opportunity to win a Stanley Cup. But Bernie and the Flyers had different ideas. Bernie stood tall for the Flyers on the way to a hard-fought, heartbreaking seven-game semifinal series win, sending Rangers fans, including myself, home empty yet again.”

The fans cheered wildly. Just like they did later in the ceremony when they were asked by Kenyatta Johnson, president of Philadelphia’s City Council, to stand and “show him how much we appreciated him.”

Chants of “Ber-nie….Ber-nie….Ber-nie” filled the air.

Just like they did in Ocean City in the summer.