Fans, Media React To Binnington Hiding Ovechkin's 900th Goal Puck: 'His Ebay Account Would've Been Popping Off'

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington was a hot topic on Wednesday night, but not because of a highlight-reel save or an outstanding performance against the Washington Capitals.

Instead, fans and media personalities pointed at the Canadian goaltender because Alex Ovechkin became the first NHL player ever to score 900 regular-season goals, and Binnington appeared to put the puck in his pants before returning to his crease.

Linesman Michel Cormier noticed and stayed with Binnington until he handed over the puck. And of course, the NHL on TNT broadcast caught it all.

“His eBay account would’ve been popping off after this game,” Colby Armstrong said.

Reactions poured in on social media about Binnington, who allowed four goals on 15 shots and was eventually replaced by Joel Hofer.

“At least he can say he saved a puck tonight,” @VIKERRonX posted on X.

The Blues netminder wasn't happy any of the festivities after Ovechkin scored career goal No. 900.

For some fans, they were not surprised to see Binnington try to pull off a stunt like this one. He's been in the middle of scrums around his crease on more than one occasion, including when he went after Ryan Hartman for bumping into him as he scored.

He even threw a water bottle at Nazem Kadri following a loss to the Colorado Avalanche during the 2022 playoffs.

“A very Binnington thing to do,” @TheMagelk posted.

“Binner doing this checks out,” said @chi2phi.

With Wednesday's 6-1 loss to Washington, Binnington now has a 3-5-2 record this season with a 3.34 goals-against average and .859 save percentage.

Hockey writer Brady Trettenero contrasted Binnington’s reaction to Ilya Sorokin, who gave Ovechkin his stick and posed for a photo together when he broke the all-time regular-season goal record against the New York Islanders last season.

Barstool Sports referenced the famous Louvre heist that took place on Oct. 19.

“Jordan Binnington tried to pull off the greatest heist since the Louvre got robbed,” it said on X.

After the game, The Hockey News’ beat reporter for the Capitals, Sammi Silber, asked Ovechkin post-game about Binnington trying to steal his milestone puck.

Washington’s captain laughed.

“I’m not going to comment.”

