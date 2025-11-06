Jordan Binnington Tried To Steal Alex Ovechkin's 900-Goal Puck And Hide It In His Pants

WASHINGTON — As Capital One Arena erupted in cheers with Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin celebrating his 900th career NHL goal, Jordan Binnington tried to put a damper on the hiding by taking the milestone puck.

After failing to stop Ovechkin's backhander that made him the only player in NHL history to hit 900, Binnington, during the Capitals' celebration by the boards, took the puck and tucked it away in his pants.

Linesperson Michel Cormier found Binnington after the fact and got the puck back for Ovechkin to keep.

Ovechkin is known for collecting all of the memorabilia from his various milestones, so getting his hands on the puck was vital for the 40-year-old. He is the only player in NHL history to hit the 900-goal mark.