Flyers Fans Stay Patient, Believe They Could Be 'Sneaky' Playoff Contender

The Philadelphia Flyers’ head honchos say making the playoffs would be nice, but they are stressing improvement, especially from their young players, more than anything else this season.

Perhaps surprisingly, their fans agree with them.

Even though the Flyers have missed the playoffs in each of the last five seasons – tying an unwanted franchise record – the fans are still patient, still respectful of the process.

At least that was the feeling of the fans who were interviewed before the Flyers’ home-opener Monday night, a 5-2 Philadelphia win over the two-time defending champion Florida Panthers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

“I think what they’ve said is realistic,” said Devon Stein, 32, who works in the finance industry and lives in Feasterville, Pa. “They’re still rebuilding. Playoffs would be great. It’s been a long time. But as long as they’re close (to qualifying). Like if they’re a bottom-five team again, that’s going to be pretty lousy. I think they’ll be a bubble team – maybe they just squeak into the playoffs or just miss.”

Todd DeAngelo, 57, an architectural detailer from Burlington Township, N.J., had similar sentiments.

“I’ve been a season-ticket holder for 30 years now, so we’ve lived through the ups and downs,” he said. “The last couple years, they didn’t have enough to make it, but I think they have a chance to make it this year.”

His expectation?

“Get to the first round, at least. But they have such a young team and a new coach. Will they make the playoffs?”

He laughed.

“Probably not. I’ve been here for 30 years, and I’ve taken the punishment this long,” he said with a smile.

Misty Love, a Brookhaven, Pa., resident, is president of the Flyers Fan Club. She said the Flyers “are a bubble team, and as long as we keep improving, I think it’s great. The defense is a little young, and I think the new backup goaltender is going to be a huge help for Sam (Ersson), and that makes a big difference – a little less workload. And if we get a little more scoring and our special teams are better, I think we make the playoffs.”

She was referring to Dan Vladar as the backup netminder, but he has played like a No. 1 goalie in his first two games of the young season, compiling a 2.02 goals-against average and .933 save percentage for the Flyers (1-1-1).

“I just want to be on the right side of that bubble,” Love said. “I don’t care if we lose in the first round – I just want to be in the playoffs to get that experience.”

Mason Broomall, 22, from West Deptford, N.J., said the Flyers “can be a sneaky wild-card team,” even if they don’t have a playoff roster yet.

“In my opinion, it all depends on how their defense and their goalies play,” Broomall said. “You never know. Ersson and Vladar are both pretty good backups, but they have to prove themselves as starters. So I would say it’s going to come down to goaltending, and we’ll see what kind of progress (Matvei) Michkov and (Trevor) Zegras can make together.

The Flyers snuck up on Florida on Monday, getting four points from veteran Sean Couturier, strong goaltending from Vladar and solid play from a young defense that was led by Travis Sanheim (two assists, plus-4).

Their oh-so-patient fans were rewarded.

