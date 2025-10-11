Four Players Who Impressed In Their Debut With Their New Team

The 2025-26 season is underway, and each team has played at least once. The new faces of each team have made their debuts for the club, and some deserve to be highlighted as they stand out from the bunch.

Here are four players who had notable performances in their debut for their team.

Arturs Silovs, G, Pittsburgh Penguins

Arturs Silovs was acquired by the Pittsburgh Penguins from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Chase Stillman and a 2027 fourth-round pick. So far, after Silovs’ debut for the Penguins, it seems like GM Kyle Dubas won that trade.

Silovs could not have had a better start to his Pittsburgh career as he posted a shutout in the season opener against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Despite the 24-year-old goaltender playing less than 20 games heading into this season, he played a perfect game in his Penguins debut.

K’Andre Miller, D, Carolina Hurricanes

K’Andre Miller made his debut for the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday and really put his imprint on that game. In a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils, Miller scored two goals from the back end, including a power-play marker.

Miller joined the Hurricanes in the off-season when he was acquired for defenseman Scott Morrow, a 2026 second-round pick and a conditional 1st-round pick in 2026 or 2027. After one game with the Canes, Miller seems to be in a great spot to surpass his career-high nine goals in a season.

Miller Time: K'Andre Miller Dazzles In Carolina Hurricanes Debut

The Carolina Hurricanes knew they had to make a bold move if they wanted to improve their blueline this past offseason after back-to-back years of top-four departures.

Justin Brazeau, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins

Justin Brazeau is another new member of the Penguins who has had a great start to the season. In his debut for Pittsburgh, he scored two goals in their 3-0 victory over the Rangers.

Brazeau scored the game-winning goal and an empty-net goal in that contest. Furthermore, he scored another game-winning tally in the following game against the New York Islanders.

His three goals in two games come after a short stint with the Minnesota Wild. The undrafted right winger was acquired by the Wild ahead of the trade deadline, and he scored one goal in 19 appearances.

The Penguins' coaching staff and front office must be pleased with the early success that Brazeau has had.

Mitch Marner, RW, Vegas Golden Knights

Everyone knows how Mitch Marner ended up on the Vegas Golden Knights, but he’s made an immediate impact since arriving.

The Golden Knights took on the Los Angeles Kings in their regular-season and home opener. Marner finished the game with 22:48 of ice time, and of course, was on the score sheet.

Marner’s chemistry with Jack Eichel this season is evident, like it was in pre-season. The former Toronto Maple Leaf provided a primary assist for Eichel’s first goal of the season. Not long after that goal, Marner and Eichel combined to set up Ivan Barbashev to make it 5-3 for Vegas.

