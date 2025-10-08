Reports: Golden Knights' Jack Eichel Signs Fifth-Richest Contract In NHL History

The Vegas Golden Knights reportedly re-signed Jack Eichel to an eight-year contract extension.

The 28-year-old center's new contract carries a $13.5-million cap hit, the third-highest in the NHL for next season and second-highest among centers. He sits behind Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl ($14 million) and Minnesota Wild left winger Kirill Kaprizov ($17 million).

TSN’s Darren Dreger was first to report Eichel’s new contract, while he and Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the average annual value. The team has not yet announced the contract.

At a total value of $108 million, Eichel's next contract is the fifth-richest in NHL history. He overtakes Sidney Crosby's 12-year, $104.4-million contract he signed in June 2012 for fifth place. Only Kaprizov ($136 million), Alex Ovechkin ($124 million), Draisaitl ($112 million) and Shea Weber ($110 million) had larger contracts in terms of total value.

This deal will take Eichel from 2026-27 to the end of the 2033-34 season. That could be his 19th NHL season, when he’ll be 37.

Eichel is entering the final year of his eight-year, $10-million contract he signed with the Buffalo Sabres in 2017.

The 2015 second overall pick has had injury issues during his career and hasn’t played at least 80 games since his rookie season, when he had 56 points in 81 games. He's missed 122 out of a possible 384 games since 2020-21.

Nonetheless, Eichel’s proven to be a critical part of the Golden Knights as the team’s No. 1 center and an elite offensive mind. He put up 26 points in 22 playoff games when Vegas won the Stanley Cup in 2023, his second season with the team. Since then, he’s seen the post-season every year and averages more than a point per game, recording 10 goals and 43 points in 40 playoff games.

Eichel really came alive last season.

He recorded a career-high 94 points, scoring 28 goals and 66 assists in 77 games. Eichel also hit a personal best for plus-minus (plus-32) and power-play points (34).

The USA Hockey National Team Development Program and NCAA product was a top-five finisher in the voting for three NHL awards last season.

Not only was he a Lady Byng Trophy finalist, finishing third in that voting, but he also finished fifth in Hart Trophy voting as the league’s MVP and in Selke voting as the best defensive forward in the NHL.

Eichel is the latest center to sign a big deal, following Connor McDavid’s $12.5-million-per-year contract on Monday. On Tuesday, Eichel was asked about whether McDavid’s number affects his negotiations.

"Connor's got the right to do whatever he wants to do," Eichel told reporters. “I talk to (my agent) every day. He’s in communication with the team. My job as a player is to play hockey, be a good teammate and be prepared to play (Wednesday) night. The other stuff will take care of itself.”

And now, after acquiring right winger Mitch Marner in the off-season in a sign-and-trade, Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon has the two superstars locked up in Sin City for the next eight years.

