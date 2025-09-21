Hall Of Fame Goaltender Bernie Parent Dies At The Age Of 80

Former Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers and Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Bernie Parent has died at the age of 80. The Hall of Famer played 13 seasons in the NHL, spending most of his career as a Flyer.

Philadelphia took their condolences and recognition of Parent to social media.

“The Flyers and Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Bernie Parent, a true legend, one of the most famous and beloved players, and most popular figures in the history of the organization and city of Philadelphia,” the team said in a statement on X.

The Flyers remembered what Parent meant to the city of Philadelphia and the franchise. The former netminder won two Stanley Cups in 1974 and 1975.

Parent won the Conn Smythe in both Cup-winning campaigns, and in addition, he won a Vezina Trophy in each of those winning seasons, too.

Parent goes down as one of the greatest goaltenders to ever wear the black and orange of Philadelphia. He has the second-most wins in franchise history with 231 career victories. With that, he leads the organization in shutouts with 50, which is 30 more than Roman Cechmanek, the runner-up.

“Anyone who had the pleasure of being around Bernie always walked away with a smile. He will be dearly missed. We offer our condolences to his beloved wife, Gini, and the entire Parent family,” the Flyers organization said in a statement.

“In lieu of flowers, Bernie's family has kindly requested donations be made to Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education.”

Ed Snider Youth Hockey and Education is a program that creates opportunities for under-resourced youth in the Greater Philadelphia Region, representing the type of person Parent was and how his heart belonged to the city of brotherly love.

