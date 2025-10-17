IIHF And True Hockey Announce Multi-Season Sponsorship Agreement In 'Exciting Milestone'

The IIHF announced a new multi-season sponsorship agreement with True Hockey on Friday.

Starting in 2026-27, True Hockey will be the supplier for team uniforms and apparel at the World Junior Championship, U-18 tournaments and various other IIHF-sanctioned events except for the Olympics and men's and women's World Championships.

True Hockey, a leading brand in sticks, skates, goalie gear and protective equipment, is expected to help the global governing body for ice hockey further develop the sport at all levels with this sponsorship, the IIHF said in its announcement.

“We are thrilled to welcome True Hockey as a partner and look forward to working with them to elevate the IIHF’s development initiatives,” IIHF president Luc Tardif said in a statement. “True Hockey's commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with the IIHF’s values, and we are excited to see the impact this collaboration will have on the grassroots and developmental levels of the sport.”

True Hockey was recently acquired by The Hockey News owner W. Graeme Roustan and has facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

“The IIHF is the cornerstone of all grassroots and development hockey programs around the world through its 84 member national associations network, and it is an honor and privilege for True Hockey to be a partner in growing the game we all love,” Roustan said.

“Partnering with the IIHF is an exciting milestone for True Hockey as we continue to expand our global footprint,” Dave McNally, True Hockey’s VP of sales and marketing, said in a statement. “This long-term agreement reflects our shared commitment to growing the game and supporting players at every level — from junior development to elite international competition. We’re excited to bring True innovation and performance to the world stage and to be part of the IIHF’s mission to advance hockey worldwide.”

With 84 member national associations, the IIHF and True’s partnership will affect hundreds of players in most IIHF divisions.

“This partnership with True Hockey marks an exciting new chapter for the IIHF,” said Kristoffer Holm, the IIHF’s commercial, marketing and communications director. “We are deeply committed to supporting hockey players at all levels, and our goal is to provide cutting-edge equipment that can help players perform at their best.

“We look forward to seeing True Hockey’s products become an integral part of the IIHF family, helping athletes excel in their training and competition.”