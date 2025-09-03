W. Graeme Roustan Acquires True Hockey

W. Graeme Roustan, the owner and publisher of The Hockey News, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire True Hockey from True Temper Sports Inc.

The manufacturer of high-performance hockey equipment has become the fastest-growing brand in the sport with a No. 1 market share position in custom skates and custom goalie gear, according to Wednesday's news release.

NHL Hart Trophy and three-time Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck, Mitch Marner, Brady Tkachuk, Jordan Binnington and PWHL star Natalie Spooner are among professional hockey players sporting True’s gear.

Roustan, the chairman of Roustan Capital, was the driving force and an investor in the acquisition of Bauer Hockey from Nike in 2008. As chairman of the board until 2012, Bauer Hockey’s market share grew to more than 50 percent, making it the No. 1 brand in hockey.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be able to acquire the most exciting entrepreneurial brand in the game,” Roustan said in the announcement. “Just as I helped drive Bauer to the No. 1 brand in the industry, my goal is to repeat that once again with True.”

The competitive sales process drew interest across sporting goods and investment sectors.

“The sale of True Hockey to W. Graeme Roustan marks an exciting new chapter for our brand and our customers,” said Dave McNally, vice-president of sales and marketing at True Hockey. “Our commitment to innovation and raising the bar on performance has never been stronger. With the support and deep industry experience of Graeme and his team, True is poised for its next phase of rapid growth.”

True Hockey’s global operations will transfer to Roustan, including the Lefebvre family’s goalie factory in Terrebonne, Que., the Scott Van Horne skate factory in Winnipeg, Man., and the European Union headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

“To be able to work alongside members of the Lefebvre family – who I believe are by far the most recognized family in the history of the development of goalie equipment – and Scott Van Horne, the global leader in the design of skates, is a scenario that I could have only dreamed about when I was chairman of Bauer,” Roustan said. “Now the dream has come true.”

Added Pat Lefebvre, the GM and director of innovation – goalie, at True Hockey: “My family and I are very excited to continue to build on our passion of designing and manufacturing world-class goalie product. True has built an incredible team, and we look forward to continuing to build our momentum in the goalie category with the support of Graeme and his company.”

Scott Van Horne, the VP of innovation – skate, at True Hockey also spoke on the acquisition.

“Building and innovating the skate category has been my passion for 25 years, I look forward to continuing my life’s work in this exciting new phase for True Hockey,” Van Horne said. “Graeme is the perfect owner for our business at this critical stage in our growth; I could not be more excited about the future.”

The acquisition also includes intellectual property and assets for True Hockey, True Lacrosse and True Baseball.

The business will operate as True Sports and relocate its headquarters to Brantford, Ont., and the 130,000-square-foot facility that’s housed Roustan Sports since 2019. Roustan also owns Christian, Northland, McKenney and multiple other brands in sports, manufacturing, publishing and media.

While the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, it is expected to close within 60 days and is subject to customary closing conditions, including necessary regulatory clearances.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.