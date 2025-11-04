Jake Allen Is The Ideal NHL Backup Goalie, Says Former NHLer Devan Dubnyk

The perfect NHL backup goaltender can be a real unsung hero.

But what makes an effective backup?

First of all, you want an experienced goalie who will push for playing time while also accepting their status as the second option between the pipes. You also need them to be able to play at a moment’s notice, and for long stretches if necessary. And you need them to be affordable and a calming influence in the dressing room.

These are all things we see in New Jersey Devils veteran netminder Jake Allen.

“When you talk about being the best backup, (Allen is) going to give you everything you want out of a backup,” former NHL netminder Devan Dubnyk said on The Hockey News Big Show. “Whether it’s (playing) a game every two weeks or five games in a row…I think that’s an important part of a backup goalie – being in the dressing room, having energy, being involved, whether you’re playing or not.”

Allen, 35, has appeared in eight games with the Devils this season, posting a 5-2-0 record, a 2.48 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. Starter Jacob Markstrom, meanwhile, is 4-3-2 with an .875 SP and 4.17 GAA while being injured during part of October.

Allen can handle a larger workload, having played in 42 games with the Montreal Canadiens during the 2022-23 season. And of course, Allen is a Stanley Cup champion from his days with the St. Louis Blues when Jordan Binnington took over starting duties. His $1.8-million cap hit makes him a bargain, and the Devils will hope he can continue to fit in his role for the full five-year contract.

“It’s being comfortable with that role and not getting upset, not having higher expectations than you should,” Dubnyk said. “With Jake Allen, you look at him, and he’s ready to perform, however that is. He’s going to contribute in practice – he’s going to contribute in the dressing room.

“And if he hasn’t played in two weeks, he’s going to come in and win you a game. If Markstrom’s not playing well, you need (Allen) to come in and win a game, win two games, three games…and then if Markstrom gets hurt, he’s able to come in and be your starting goalie. And not just kind of a keep-your-head-above water starting goalie – a good starting goalie.”

Dubnyk pointed to veteran goaltender Alex Stalock, his teammate during their time with the Minnesota Wild, as an example of a goalie who thrived as a secondary option.

“There were long stretches where he didn’t play,” Dubnyk said of Stalock, who last played in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022-23. “But every single day, he contributed to the team. He worked his butt off in practice, he was funny in the dressing room, he always had energy, he was always joking. He brought something to the group every single day, even when he wasn’t playing.

“And then when he did go out and play, (Stalock) worked his butt off and he gave the team a good effort. These are all pieces that make a good backup goalie, and then with Allen, you have the bonus side of it, where we’ve having a conversation of who is the starter (in New Jersey) right now.”

Allen now has 14 NHL seasons under his belt, so there isn’t much he hasn’t seen. He’s been a starter, an understudy and a winner at the game’s highest level.

Take it from another goalie who’s been an elite performer – Allen deserves a lot of credit for excelling in a role that many goalies have failed at.

