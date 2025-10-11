Jonathan Toews Proves He Hasn't Lost A Step In Jets Debut And NHL Return

After two years away from the NHL, superstar center and three-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Toews returned to action Thursday – this time, as a key member of his hometown Winnipeg Jets.

And while Toews didn’t have a productive night in terms of his offense, Toews did not look out of place, logging 18:19 of ice time in the Jets’ 5-4 loss at the hands of the Dallas Stars, and taking 15 draws for Winnipeg.

To hear Toews tell it, his first time back in hockey’s top league since an April 2023 game as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks couldn’t have gone much better – at least, other than in the win/loss department.

"Just a lot of energy, a lot of excitement. I'm just trying to contain myself there," Toews told the media regarding his feelings during the home crowd's welcome. "I was pretty close to making things happen, getting (the Jets) on the board, so I think there are some positives I'm excited about. (I’ll) just keep trying to build on it."

Toews’ reputation as a stand-up competitor has earned him the respect of opposing players, coaches and management members. Those opponents made it clear that Toews was an inspiration as he returned to action.

"It’s great to see him back," Stars right winger Mikko Rantanen said of Toews. "It’’s good for the league to have a player like him back in the lineup and back in the NHL…It was kind of a long journey back, and I thought he looked good out there, so just great for the league to have a face like that back on the ice."

"I felt good for (Toews), you know? I’ve watched him and, you know, still a big body, strong on pucks," added Stars coach Glen Gulutzan. "For a guy who hasn't played for a while, boy, he’s a great player. He still looks good, and you watch him a little bit because he was one of the big guys in the game."

The 37-year-old Toews is a surefire first-ballot Hockey Hall of Famer, so even if he stopped playing competitive hockey today, his place among the sport’s all-time greats is assured. However, his current comeback speaks to the desire he has always had to be a difference-maker and a needle-mover in elite competition.

Toews sent Jets fans over the moon when he chose Winnipeg this summer as the organization he wanted to re-enter the NHL with. Although it’s unfair of anyone to expect Toews to be generating all sorts of goals and assists in his first game back, his veteran presence and know-how on and off the ice are invaluable to the Jets as they pursue winning what would be the city’s first Cup.

From Toews’ perspective, his first game back in almost two-and-a-half calendar years was a moment to let his journey sink in and appreciate all the elements of the game that he’s getting to enjoy once again.

"It was really exciting before the game," Toews said. "Once you get your legs out under you, you just go out there and play. As the game went on, I tried not to think about it too much and just enjoy it. You enjoy it when you play your best, and I just tried to find a way to do that."

