Leaving Connor Bedard Off Canada's Olympic Team Would Be Ridiculous At This Point

This is getting downright goofy, isn't it? The notion that Connor Bedard would not be part of Canada's 2026 Olympic team is looking more and more ridiculous with every passing game.

Speaking of which, anyone who might be on the fence about Bedard being on the team might want to check out the tape of Tuesday night's game between Bedard's Chicago Blackhawks and the Vegas Golden Knights.

If you can watch that game and still believe there's not a place for Bedard on that roster, well, I got nuthin'.

He was dominant in every sense of the word. And the thing is, those kinds of efforts are becoming more and more commonplace as this season goes on.

There is a spot for Bedard and Macklin Celebrini on this team. And keeping one (Bedard) off is the kind of paralysis-by-analysis mistakes that lead to losing gold medals.

Watch today's video column up above for the full thoughts on Bedard's incredible start to the season and what it means for Team Canada.

