Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann Suspended One Game For High-Sticking

Toronto Maple Leafs right winger Bobby McMann will miss Thursday's game after being suspended.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety handed McMann a one-game suspension for high-sticking Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Oliver Bjorkstrand on Monday. He'll forfeit $7,031.25 of salary, which goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

McMann originally received a match penalty with 17 minutes left in regulation. A match penalty goes to a player who deliberately attempts to injure or deliberately injures an opponent in any manner, according to the NHL rulebook. The player is automatically suspended until the league rules on the issue.

"McMann lifts his stick over his head to move it away from an approaching linesperson," said NHL Player Safety's video explanation. "After being shoved by Bjorkstrand, McMann brings the raised stick downward toward Bjorkstrand from a dangerous height, striking him in the head with sufficient force to merit supplemental discipline."

The 29-year-old McMann was in full control of his stick and body at all times during the play, and he must show more control to ensure he doesn't strike the opponent's head when he brings down his stick, the department said.

"That's a tough one. It really is," Leafs coach Craig Berube told reporters post-game. "I mean, I got to look at it more closely, which I didn't."

Bjorkstrand played three shifts after the incident in Tampa Bay's 2-0 loss to Toronto and was back in action on Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens.

This was the first instance of supplemental discipline for McMann in his 169-game NHL career. He has 43 career goals and 73 points, as well as three points in 13 playoff games.

This season, the undrafted right winger has eight goals and six assists for 14 points in 29 games.

His 30th game will have to wait until after Thursday's matchup against the San Jose Sharks. The Leafs are 18th in the NHL standings heading into Tuesday's action with 32 points, while the Sharks aren't far behind, with 31.

