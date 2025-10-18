Maple Leafs' Matthews' Scoring Prowess Is Revived After Injury-Riddled Year

Don’t look now, but Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews is back.

After an injury-plagued 2024-25 season that saw his goal total fall to 33 from his career-best 69-goal season in 2023-24, Matthews has jumped out to a dynamic start to the new season, posting four goals in Toronto’s first five games this year.

The star center has two empty-net goals as part of that total, but they don’t ask how, they ask how many – and the more positive harbinger of Matthews returning to form is his shooting percentage.

In his 69-goal season, Matthews had a stellar 18.7 percent. So far this year, Matthews’ shooting percentage is back to 18.2 percent – a spike from last year’s total of 12.6 percent.

Is that sustainable? Who knows, but Matthews has done it before – and although the Leafs' captain was the beneficiary of the skills of former linemate Mitch Marner that year, the Maple Leafs need him to do more of the heavy lifting this season.

Furthermore, at 28 years old, Matthews is firmly in his prime. There’s no good reason why he can’t chase a 70-goal season again and push for his fourth Rocket Richard Trophy.

Sportsbook BetMGM has Matthews as the favorite to win the Rocket Richard Trophy at 4.20 odds (+320).

We should be getting more of an indication about a bounce-back year from Matthews in Toronto’s next eight games, as the schedule-maker is giving him a chance to feast on opponents.

After playing the Seattle Kraken in their next game, the Maple Leafs get the New Jersey Devils, who are without starting goaltender Jacob Markstrom, before they get their first of two straight games against the defensively-challenged Buffalo Sabres.

Then, the Leafs take on the Calgary Flames, Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins, all of which didn't make the playoffs last season.

Therefore, Matthews will have plenty of opportunities to dramatically increase his goal total. Sure, he’s going to need a bit of puck luck, but the top scorers on the planet usually have some of that en route to leading the sport on offense.

Matthews has settled in nicely with young power forward Matthew Knies as his primary collaborator on offense, and rookie Easton Cowan looks like a great fit as well.

But there’s no question Matthews has to lead the way for the Maple Leafs offensively this season. He’s pronounced himself healthy, so there should be no stopping him.

After his blazing start this year, it very much looks like he’s back – and ready, willing and able to reestablish himself as hockey’s preeminent scorer.

