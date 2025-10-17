'Guys Have Played Big Minutes': Maple Leafs Explain Why Auston Matthews Missed Practice As Load Management Comes To Light

Auston Matthews was one of the first players on the ice ahead of Toronto Maple Leafs practice on Friday. He was also the first one to exit the ice, skipping the full session because of maintenance, which head coach Craig Berube confirmed later.

"It's just maintenance. Managing him. Played a lot of minutes, a lot of games here, so that's all it is," Berube added.

"It's our job to manage everybody. Players in and out, guys in and out, too. Just trying to use everybody and get everybody involved. At the same time, guys have played big minutes. I think you've got to be careful."

Matthews finished Thursday's overtime win against the New York Rangers with the game-winning goal and 22:32 of ice time, the most among Maple Leafs forwards in the game. The 28-year-old hasn't played less than 20 minutes in a game yet this season and has the most ice time (108:49) of any player on the team.

Toronto's captain isn't the only player who's gotten to take a practice off due to maintenance. William Nylander wasn't on the ice for Thursday's morning skate due to maintenance ahead of their game against the Rangers on Thursday, but was in the lineup later that night.

Matthews, though, is coming off a season where he was nursing an undisclosed injury throughout the entirety of the year. He missed the whole month of November, flying to Munich, Germany, to receive treatment for the ailment.

Questions about Matthews' health always pop up when he misses a day due to maintenance. The team's PR staff did make a point to let the media know ahead of practice that Matthews wouldn't be in practice because of the rest day.

Matthews has tallied four goals — two of which are empty-netters — and one assist through five games this year.

What's Berube seen from Matthews this season?

"Yeah, a lot of what we saw last year. I think he's been pretty solid... I look at the whole game, but he is scoring. He's healthy, feels good. He's been a good player in all aspects of the game for me."

Centering Matthews' line at practice on Friday was Calle Jarnkrok. Despite only having two shifts in the third period, Easton Cowan remained on the top line with birthday boy Matthew Knies. The trio of Matthews, Knies, and Cowan has one goal at five-on-five (scored against Nashville on Tuesday).

Through 29:43, the line also has a 74.75 expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five, according to NaturalStatTrick.com. Berube has liked what he's gotten from that line in the three games they've been together, and we'll likely see it again on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken.

"Well, it is. I think they were going good, I thought, last game. Probably didn't create enough and do enough things last game, but not every game is going to be perfect, right? There's going to be games where things don't go exactly the way you want, but yeah, I've liked the line. I have."

