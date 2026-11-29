Matvei Michkov Reportedly Has Second Altercation With Flyers Teammate; Situation Considered 'Volatile'
Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 2:42 PM
Matvei Michkov has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons lately, and Elliotte Friedman's latest report reveals that Michkov had another altercation with a Philadelphia Flyers teammate, this time with fellow youngster Porter Martone.
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