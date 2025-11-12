'Maybe End The Season': Maple Leafs Fans Sound The Alarm After Matthews' Injury And Another Loss

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 5-3 to the Boston Bruins twice in four days, and it’s safe to say fans are not happy.

This was Toronto’s third straight regulation loss. That’s the first time the Leafs dropped three straight in regulation since January of last season.

In each of those losses, they conceded five goals. And to make matters worse, Auston Matthews and Anthony Stolarz left the game with injuries.

It seems that at the start of every season, there is a sense of panic surrounding Leafs Nation. However, it’s now November, and the team has not picked up their play, in contrast to how they usually have in the last four seasons. Some Maple Leafs fans are already bringing up extreme measures.

"If Matthews is hurt, shut him down for the year. Trade guys with one year left for picks/prospects," @TalkeyHockey posted on X. "The (2026 first-round pick traded to Boston) is top-five protected. Ensure you finish with a top-five pick and retool in the summer.

"Whatever it is, Leafs don't have it this year. And no. It's not because Marner left."

Added @_knilanderthews: "Yeah maybe end the season."

FlowBuds (@joeyferg) on X

#TankNation is back babyy

Matthews' back was turned to Nikita Zadorov as the Bruins defenseman checked him along the boards.

Leafs coach Craig Berube wasn't sure of the severity of Matthews' injury post-game, but it is a lower-body issue.

"I can’t give you a timeline or how serious it is right now. I’m not sure when he hurt it to be honest with you," he told reporters.

As for Stolarz's injury, he is a little less concerned.

"I don't believe that's serious. I think he'll be fine," Berube said. "He got a little bit stretched out."

Stolarz is 6-5-1 this season with a 3.51 goals-against average and .884 save percentage. He's allowed 15 goals in his last five games played.

As for Berube, more fans aren't pleased with Toronto's bench boss amid four losses in seven games.

“FIRE BERUBE,” @LeafSingh posted on X.

“Just fire Berube already. These guys have quit on him. It's so obvious,” @ClayBeLeafs said.

“Berube is not the right coach for this team. Hes lost the room,” @robggggg posted.

Joining in to pile on the misery for Leafs fans was ex-NHLer Matthew Barnaby.

"Leafs getting spanked," he wrote.

Matthew Barnaby (@MattBarnaby3636) on X

Leafs getting spanked

With the Maple Leafs showing signs of weakness despite still having a .500 points percentage and sitting one point out of a playoff spot, Toronto sports fans may have something else to look forward to.

"Only 101 sleeps until the (Toronto Blue Jays’) first spring training game," @lawandchocolate posted on X.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.