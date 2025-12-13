Minnesota Wild Clearly Have The Stanley Cup In Their Sights With Hughes Trade

For much of their existence in the NHL, the Minnesota Wild have been a complete contradiction of terms, in that they've been anything but Wild.

A more accurate nickname would have been the Minnesota Meh. Not too good, not too bad, not much drama, not much anything.

Well, that is changing in a big way under GM Bill Guerin, who pulled off a blockbuster trade when he landed defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, Liam Ohgren and a first-round draft pick in 2026.

What a haul for both teams. The Canucks get four assets they will control long-term, and the Wild get one of the most dynamic defensemen in the NHL.

With the likes of Brock Faber and Jonas Brodin back there, you could argue the Wild now have the strongest blueline in the league. And it's one that they clearly hope they'll ride to a Stanley Cup.

Like, right now.

Watch the full reaction in my latest video column up above.

