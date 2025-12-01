New York Rangers Will Miss Adam Fox All Over The Ice

Saying that the New York Rangers have had a subpar start to the season is an understatement.

The Blueshirts have a 13-12-2 record, and they sit 12th in the Eastern Conference. Rangers optimists will argue they're only one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second wild-card spot. However, the Penguins have three games in hand, so the Rangers have to hope that other teams ahead of them falter to climb back into a playoff position.

Unfortunately, the Rangers got bad news over the weekend when star defenseman Adam Fox was injured in a game Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Fox was placed on long-term injured reserve with a shoulder injury that will sideline him from week to week. And the Rangers will be in tough to stabilize their play in their zone without Fox, who leads the team in average ice time at 23:50.

Fox and defense partner Vladislav Gavrikov are by far the most-used Rangers blueliners. Those two average more than four minutes per game more than Will Borgen and Braden Schneider. And Rangers coach Mike Sullivan acknowledged it won't be easy to simply slot in another D-man to replace the high-end performances the team has come to expect from Fox.

"Obviously, 'Foxy' is not an easy guy to replace for so many reasons," Sullivan said after practice Monday. "I'm stating the obvious when I say that, but we're going to put a game plan together based on the people that we have to try and set our group up for success."

That's far easier said than done. With 26 points in 27 games, Fox sits second in the NHL in points by a defenseman, ahead of everyone other than Colorado Avalanche superstar Cale Makar. So while the Blueshirts will miss Fox's high panic threshold and elite ability to read plays in his own zone, his talent on offense will be missed the most.

Adam Fox Is A Huge Contributor To Rangers' Subpar Offense

The Rangers' goals-for average of 2.63 is the fifth-worst in the league right now, and three of the four teams below the Rangers in that department – the St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames – are at the bottom of the NHL standings.

Thus, removing Fox's terrific offensive skills is going to hurt the Rangers badly – and that includes missing him as a key member of their power play. The next-highest scoring Rangers defenseman is Gavrikov, who has 11 points – less than half of what Fox has this year.

Having arguably the best goaltender in the NHL, star Igor Shesterkin, will help the Rangers on 'D.' The team allows only 2.63 goals against per game, which ranks tied for the fifth-fewest in the NHL.

The addition of Gavrikov has improved the Rangers' play in their own end, but on offense, Fox's contributions will be especially missed. There's no player Sullivan can insert into the lineup who will have a notable positive impact on offense the way Fox can be a difference-maker with the puck.

Fox's absence puts more pressure on the forwards to put up the points. Artemi Panarin was tied as the NHL's 10th-highest scorer in November, with 19 points in 15 games, and fellow forwards Mika Zibanejad, Will Cuylle and Vincent Trocheck recorded at least 10 points that month. They stepped up their games from October, when Fox led the way with nine points in 12 games and Panarin and Zibanejad hovered around half a point per game.

Rangers' Upcoming Opponents Include Top Scorers

Fox will miss at least 10 games and 24 days with his shoulder injury. Of their 10 opponents, only three rank in the top 10 for fewest goals against per game – the Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers. But five of them rank in the top 10 for most goals-for per game – the Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, Stars, Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks.

That means the Rangers' defense will face significant tests in limiting their opponents' scoring chances so that they can do enough on offense without one of their top producers.

It's unlikely the Rangers have enough depth to handle the test on defense without Fox.

You can ask veteran Rangers defensemen Borgen and Carson Soucy to eat more minutes in the wake of Fox's injury. You can ask youngsters Schneider and Scott Morrow to take advantage of the additional opportunities Fox's injury will provide to them. Considering the Rangers' defense pairs that don't involve Gavrikov or Fox have all been outchanced this season, according to moneypuck.com, they don't inspire much confidence.

Fox was in the midst of a bounce-back performance this season. He should be back by the Olympics, according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan. But if the Rangers can't tread water without him, Fox's offensive resurgence will probably be for naught.

