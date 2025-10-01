Newly Retired NHLer Max Pacioretty Is A First-Class, Dedicated Human Being

When you become an NHL player, you’re fortunate to join a highly elite club.

Now try to picture how elite and fortunate you have to be to play meaningful, memorable hockey in two Original Six markets. You’re the cream of the crop of the cream of the crop.

That’s what you have to know about longtime NHL left winger Max Pacioretty, who retired Tuesday after 17 seasons, including playing the most of his career with the Montreal Canadiens and finishing with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Despite his lofty stature, Pacioretty didn’t make some grand pronouncement he was done playing. Instead, news came that Pacioretty would be joining the University of Michigan – his NCAA team, in his adopted home state – as a special assistant to Michigan coach Brandon Naurato. And in revealing his next chapter, Pacioretty was, as he was his entire life as an NHL player, a class act through and through.

"I'm so thankful for the teammates, coaches and fans who have been a part of my journey,” Pacioretty said in the announcement. “Hockey has given me so much, and now I have the opportunity to help develop the next generation of players. Michigan has a tradition of producing elite talent, and I can't wait to share what I've learned to help these guys grow on and off the ice. Just as important, this next step allows me to be closer to my family and spend more time with my kids. I'm going to be coaching my four boys in youth hockey, and that's something I'll really cherish as a dad.”

We’ve said often that, in the pro hockey world, you wind up cheering not for any one team but for players as human beings. And the 36-year-old Pacioretty was very easy to root for.

When Pacioretty made his NHL debut in 2009, he still had some serious adversity to deal with right away. In 2010-11, an injury at the hands of Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara caused Pacioretty to miss the rest of the season.

When he returned to action in the fall of 2011, Pacioretty thrived, recording 33 goals and 32 assists while being named winner of the Bill Masterton Trophy, given to the NHL player who “best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication” to the sport.

Even then, he was only really getting started.

From 2013-14 onward, Pacioretty reeled off four straight seasons with at least 30 goals and 60 points. And in 2015, he was rewarded for his diligence, skill and professionalism by being named the 29th captain in the history of the Canadiens.

Pacioretty became such a star in Montreal, Quebec-based McDonald’s restaurants named a burger in Pacioretty’s honor.

But all good things have their end, and Pacioretty eventually struggled, not only in terms of point production but in terms of his health. So when Pacioretty was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018, Habs fans were happy to get back an up-and-coming star and future Montreal captain in center Nick Suzuki.

Thus began a turbulent time for Pacioretty.

Despite netting 32 goals and 66 points in his second season with Vegas, Pacioretty’s injury issues came back. He missed 33 games in 2021-22 with a broken foot and wrist, and after the Golden Knights traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2022, he suffered a devastating torn Achilles tendon and played only five games with the Hurricanes. One year later, he was playing with the Washington Capitals, but another Achilles injury limited him to only 47 regular-season games. The end seemed near for him.

But something unpredictable and inspiring happened for Pacioretty last season. Following his modest playing contract with the Maple Leafs, Pacioretty emerged as an effective power forward for Toronto.

Injuries, healthy scratches and salary cap limitations kept Pacioretty to only 37 regular-season games with the Blue and White. But in the Stanley Cup playoffs, Pacioretty had the final renaissance of his NHL days, posting the Leafs’ series-clinching goal against the Ottawa Senators in the first round. Pacioretty wound up with three goals and eight points in 13 playoff games with the Buds last spring, earning a notable place in Leafs history.

In the end, Pacioretty didn’t win a Cup. But his performance last year was a good one to go out on. He’ll always be loved in Montreal, and Leafs Nation will remember him fondly. There are very few players who can make that specific claim.

Not every NHLer's exit ends with a championship, but Pacioretty became an icon (small letter 'i' in Toronto) in two Canadian markets. That's no small feat. And now, he goes home to Michigan and gets to give back while playing for his collegiate team. Despite all the unfortunate parts of his on-ice days, Pacioretty has still been quite fortunate.

Pacioretty almost assuredly won’t be a Hockey Hall of Famer. But he has always been a first-class human being, a terrific ambassador for the game and a credit to the sport. He’ll be missed in NHL circles, but he’ll undoubtedly keep on giving back.

