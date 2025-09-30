Ex-Maple Leafs Winger Max Pacioretty Ends NHL Career, Takes Coaching Job At Michigan

Max Pacioretty has called it a career.

The University of Michigan announced on Tuesday that Pacioretty, an alum, will join the hockey program as a Special Assistant to Head Coach Brandon Naurato. For the 17-year NHL veteran, this move to Ann Arbor is the natural endpoint for a career consistently plagued by brutal Achilles injuries."

"After 17 seasons in the NHL, I'm excited to begin this next chapter with Michigan Hockey," Pacioretty said in a statement. "I'm so thankful for the teammates, coaches and fans who have been a part of my journey. Hockey has given me so much, and now I have the opportunity to help develop the next generation of players. Michigan has a tradition of producing elite talent, and I can't wait to share what I've learned to help these guys grow on and off the ice. Just as important, this next step allows me to be closer to my family and spend more time with my kids. I'm going to be coaching my four boys in youth hockey and that's something I'll really cherish as a dad."

Pacioretty joined the Toronto Maple Leafs last season on a professional tryout before signing a one-year contract with bonuses that paid him $1.5 million. The acquisition for Toronto and his brief tenure was a low-cost, high-reward bet that paid off in some aspects.

Limited by the effects of twice suffering a torn Achilles tendon—a brutal injury that cost him the latter part of his career—he tallied a modest five goals and eight assists in 37 regular-season games with the Leafs. However, his value materialized in the postseason.

After Pacioretty was a healthy scratch for Toronto’s first two postseason games, he went on to score three goals and add five assists for eight points in just 11 games, finishing fourth in scoring behind William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. Pacioretty's goal in Game 6 against the Ottawa Senators was crucial in helping Toronto advance to the second round, after the opponents erased a Toronto 2-0 lead.

After Toronto's playoff exit against the Florida Panthers, Pacioretty was reflective, citing the personal sacrifice his family had made while he played in Toronto. His family remained in Michigan as the player played in Toronto last year. The opportunity to return to his alma mater as an assistant to the Wolverines program fits the personal needs of the player. He retires with 389 goals and 399 assists for 788 points across 939 games with the Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals, and Leafs.

