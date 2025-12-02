NHL Jack Adams Award Rankings: Ducks' Quenneville, Penguins' Muse Lead

Deciding who deserves to be the NHL's coach of the year is an interesting exercise.

Does it always go to the best coach? Does the squad need to have significantly more points than the year before? Does the coach deserve the honor if his team's roster is stacked?

Voted on by the NHL Broadcasters' Association, the Jack Adams Award technically goes to "the NHL coach adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success."

Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery received the award last season after guiding his team to a 20-point improvement. The last coach to win the Jack Adams Award while their team captured the Presidents' Trophy was Jim Montgomery in 2022-23, when his Boston Bruins improved by 28 points to put up a record-breaking 135 points in a season.

In this ranking of our top five Jack Adams Award candidates, only one of these coaches has won it before.

Speaking of coaches who haven't won the Jack Adams, Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar deserves an honorable mention for what he has accomplished with his team. With Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, it'd be a surprise if the Avalanche weren't thriving, but if they threaten to break the Bruins' record for most points in a season, Bednar could get the award.

Here is my five for the Jack Adams Award just over a quarter of the way into the 2025-26 NHL season.

5. Martin St-Louis, Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have been growing every season under Martin St-Louis. As the youngest squad in the NHL, according to eliteprospects.com, the organization has its coach to thank for its come-up.

Last season, St-Louis led the Canadiens to their first playoff berth since 2021, showing signs of improvement and becoming a more competitive team.

For those efforts, St-Louis was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award, finishing third in voting behind runner-up and Winnipeg Jets bench boss Scott Arniel.

This year, the Habs' coach should find himself in the mix for the award once again if his team continues to perform the way they have.

Montreal is third in the Atlantic Division with 29 points in 24 games, thanks to a 13-8-3 record. Going into November, they were leading the division, meaning they've had a bit of a slump, resulting in St-Louis dropping to No. 5.

BetMGM Jack Adams Award odds: 17.00/+1600

4. Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay Lightning

It's a true mystery and shock to think that Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper has never won a Jack Adams Award despite winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, making it to two additional Eastern Conference finals and capturing the Presidents' Trophy.

The closest Cooper got was in 2018-19 when he finished as a runner-up to New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz. He also finished third in voting in 2013-14, when Patrick Roy earned the award with the Avalanche.

Cooper's Lightning had a terrible 1-4-2 start to the season, leaving all to wonder if he's taken Tampa Bay as far as he could. However, that narrative has completely changed as the Bolts top the Atlantic as of Dec. 2.

Even though a handful of his players haven't been playing up to their standard – such as Brayden Point with three goals and 11 points in 21 games and Oliver Bjorkstrand with two goals and nine points in 25 games – Cooper has kept the team performing at the highest level.

Maybe this is the year Cooper finally gets his flowers and some individual hardware.

BetMGM Jack Adams Award odds: 11.00/+1000

3. Marco Sturm, Boston Bruins

There wasn't much of an expectation for the Bruins going into this season. At last year's trade deadline, they turned into sellers, trading away captain Brad Marchand and others for draft picks and young players.

Despite this change in the organization over the last season or so, new coach Marco Sturm has kept the Bruins in a playoff position, as they have been for most of the past decade.

With Sturm's help behind the bench, Boston is second in the Atlantic. Their power-play success rate ranks fourth in the NHL, and their penalty-kill rate ranks seventh.

After spending seven seasons with the Los Angeles Kings organization as an NHL assistant and AHL coach, this is his first year as an NHL head coach.

BetMGM Jack Adams Award odds: 31.00/+3000

2. Dan Muse, Pittsburgh Penguins

It's been truly remarkable what Dan Muse has pulled out of the Pittsburgh Penguins this season. It would be difficult to find many non-biased observers who thought this team would be in the position they are in now.

The Penguins were a write-off for this campaign, and many had them pencilled in as a lottery team. In fact, when Muse was brought in to lead duties behind the bench, there wasn't much expectation, as the highest level he'd head-coached was with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and the USHL. He was also an assistant coach for the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers.

Since he was appointed, he's silenced all his critics, pushing the Penguins into a playoff spot as they hold on to the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. They're also ninth in the NHL.

Those results aren't bad for a rookie NHL bench boss.

BetMGM Jack Adams Award odds: 15.00/+1400

1. Joel Quenneville, Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks haven't been to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the last seven seasons, but the fans in Orange County may not have to wait much longer.

The addition of veteran coach Joel Quenneville, who was reinstated by the NHL in 2024, was the perfect fit for the young and exciting Ducks.

Anaheim finished 25th in the NHL last season but leads the Pacific Division and ranks fifth in the league this year.

The Ducks have one of the best offenses in the NHL, averaging 3.62 goals-for. They only sit behind the Avalanche in that category.

There's an argument that this success can be credited to the players having breakout seasons. Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, Jackson LaCombe and others all have a say in that.

However, Quenneville, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and Jack Adams winner in 2000, has done an effective job of handling a maturing team like his Ducks.

BetMGM Jack Adams Award odds: 3.10/+210

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.