NHL Rumor Roundup: Canadiens Shopping For Help, Ducks' Mintyukov Could Seek A Trade

After going 10-3-2 in their first 15 games, the Montreal Canadiens are 0-4-1 in their last five.

That has sparked speculation over what moves management might make to reverse its fortunes.

Injuries to forwards Patrik Laine, Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach have some pundits musing over which players they'll target in the trade market as potential replacements. Nashville Predators forwards Steven Stamkos and Ryan O'Reilly have been mentioned as options.

TVA Sports reported the Predators had two scouts at Thursday's game between the Canadiens and Washington Capitals. They don't play either club until later in the New Year.

The Hockey News' Karine Hains suggested O'Reilly as a trade target for Montreal. Although he lacks a no-trade or no-move clause in his contract, the Predators treated him as if he did last season. Hains noted the center is still producing and excels at faceoffs, but Nashville trading him wouldn't send a great message to its room.

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Canadiens were among the suitors for David Kampf before the former Toronto Maple Leafs center signed with the Vancouver Canucks last Saturday.

LeBrun suggested Nazem Kadri of the Calgary Flames would be a good fit with the Canadiens. He also felt that they might have an eye on Flames winger Blake Coleman. LeBrun mentioned the Habs' interest in St. Louis Blues right winger Jordan Kyrou earlier this summer before his no-trade clause kicked in on July 1.

However, LeBrun indicated that the management duo of Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes isn't known for making rash decisions. He doesn't see them making any panic moves because they know that they're not Stanley Cup contenders yet. LeBrun believes any decision they make must be able to help the team now and in the future.

The Canadiens are facing the same issue as other injury-battered teams currently shopping for depth in the trade market: there are few sellers right now, and they're setting high prices for their tradeable assets.

Turning to the Anaheim Ducks, Elliotte Friedman mentioned that Pavel Mintyukov would like to be moved if he's not going to play. The 21-year-old defenseman has seen mostly bottom-third minutes this season and was a healthy scratch in their last three games.

Mintyukov was chosen 10th overall by the Ducks in the 2022 NHL draft. The promising puck-moving defenseman had 28 points in 63 games during his 2023-24 rookie campaign. However, Friedman observed that he's fallen behind Jackson LaCombe, Olen Zellweger, and Ian Moore on their depth chart.

Friedman stated that Ducks GM Pat Verbeek isn't in a rush to move Mintyukov, but he believes this situation could be worth monitoring. If Verbeek peddles him, he'll likely want a young NHL player in return.

