NHL Rumor Roundup: Injuries Could Send The Devils And Canadiens Into The Trade Market

The New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens recently felt the injury bug take a big bite out of their respective rosters.

Devils center Jack Hughes required surgery after cutting his hand last week during a freak accident at a team dinner. He's expected to miss the next eight weeks.

Meanwhile, Canadiens left winger Alex Newhook is out for four months after fracturing his ankle last Thursday against the Dallas Stars, and center Kirby Dach is sidelined for four to six weeks with a fractured foot.

It didn't take long for the rumor mill to begin churning about how both clubs could address those absences.

During last Friday's episode of The Sheet with Jeff Marek podcast, Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period speculated the Devils could get involved if a “big fish” became available in the trade pond.

Peter Baugh of The Athletic examined several scenarios for the Devils to find a short-term replacement for Hughes, including exploring the trade market. He noted that centers are scarce in the trade market, and several other clubs are also seeking help at that position. Baugh suggested Ryan O'Reilly of the Nashville Predators and Nazem Kadri of the Calgary Flames as possible trade targets.

Both players are skating for clubs near the bottom of the standings. They could become available later in the season if the Predators and Flames become sellers.

O'Reilly is signed through next season with a $4.5 million average annual value. He lacks no-trade protection, but the Predators are treating him as though he does. Kadri has three more seasons on his deal with an average annual value of $7 million and a 13-team no-trade list.

Of the two, O'Reilly seems the easiest to acquire, but the Predators could seek a first-round pick and a prospect in return.

As for the Canadiens, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman told his 32 Thoughts: The Podcast audience that GM Kent Hughes is scouring the trade market for a center. He pointed out that the Canadiens were among the teams interested in former Toronto Maple Leafs center David Kampf before he signed with the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jeff Marek told the Sekeres & Price Show that the Canadiens were among the teams interested in Predators forward Steven Stamkos. However, Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now is skeptical, pointing out that Stamkos now primarily plays as a left winger and has slowed down considerably.

Hughes may be exploring his options, but it's doubtful he'll pursue an aging, expensive star like Stamkos, who has a full no-movement clause. His previous trades involved acquiring players in their 20s who fit within the club's young roster and its long-term future.

