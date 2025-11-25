NHL Rumor Roundup: Could The Leafs Peddle Brandon Carlo? Could The Penguins Shop A Goalie?

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered this week sitting last in the Eastern Conference standings.

Before reaching that lowly position, they were already the subject of speculation about whether a trade could reverse their fortunes.

Several players, including defenseman Brandon Carlo and forwards Max Domi, Calle Jarnkrok, Nick Robertson, Bobby McMann and Dakota Joshua, were floated as potential trade candidates.

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic recently examined those candidates. He felt that Carlo and Domi could deliver the type of return management would seek to impact the roster.

Of the pair, Siegel felt Carlo the easiest to move. He acknowledged the 28-year-old blueliner was off to a slow start before being sidelined by a lower-body injury. However, Carlo is a right-shot defenseman, and those blueliners are currently coveted around the league.

Carlo is in the fifth season of a six-year contract. The Leafs carry $3.485 million of his $4.1-million cap hit, which could make him enticing for cap-strapped teams seeking an affordable top-four defenseman.

Siegel also pointed out the downside of trading Carlo for the Leafs. They gave up a first-round pick and prospect Fraser Minten to get him from the Boston Bruins, meaning they'd have to get something comparable in return. Moving him now would also leave a big hole on the right side of their defense corps.

Carlo might draw more interest closer to the March 6 NHL trade deadline. Given the Leafs' current position, that move would come too late to save their season. By that point, they would be sellers instead of buyers.

Meanwhile, in Pittsburgh, the Penguins could soon have a crowded crease once Tristan Jarry returns from injury, joining Arturs Silovs and promising Sergei Murashov.

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now believes the Penguins could use more scoring. He wondered if they would move one of their goalies for a return that would help them address their offensive needs.

Jarry's recent injury, inconsistent play and $5.375-million cap hit through 2027-28 (with a 12-team no-trade list) make him difficult to move in the trade market. Murashov has shown potential as a future starter, so he's not going anywhere. That could leave Silovs as the odd man out.

The Penguins gave up a fourth-round pick to acquire Silovs from the Vancouver Canucks in July. Kingerski wondered if his solid play this season might fetch a second-rounder, which could be used to add a scoring forward.

