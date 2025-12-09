NHL Rumor Roundup: How Will The Stars Replace Tyler Seguin? Plus Danualt Speculation

The Dallas Stars suffered a blow to their forward lines last week when Tyler Seguin suffered an ACL injury against the New York Rangers. On Saturday, they placed the 33-year-old forward on long-term injury reserve.

According to Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News, that move provides the cap-strapped Stars with some salary-cap relief, but not the full $9.85 million of his average annual value. Due to recent changes in LTIR rules, the benefit is limited to last season's average annual salary of $3.8 million.

That's because the Stars don't know yet how long Seguin will be sidelined. If he can return later in the regular season or during the playoffs, then they only get the $3.8 million in LTIR relief.

However, if it's determined that Seguin's recovery period will stretch beyond the post-season, they can move him to season-ending LTIR (SELTIR) status, which would then enable them to receive cap relief up to his $9.85 million cap hit.

If Seguin goes on SELTIR, TSN's Chris Johnston believes they will aggressively search the trade market for a replacement. He indicated that the Stars were among the clubs linked to Vancouver Canucks winger Kiefer Sherwood.

The feisty 30-year-old Sherwood plays a different style than Seguin, but his physical game is suited for the grind of post-season hockey. He also carries an affordable $1.5-million cap hit for this season.

RG.org's James Murphy stated the Stars were among the clubs interested in Calgary Flames winger Blake Coleman. The 34-year-old is signed through next season with an average annual value of $4.9 million and a 10-team no-trade list.

Turning to the Los Angeles Kings, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported Saturday that Phillip Danault has been the subject of growing trade chatter.

Danault, 32, is signed through 2026-27 with an average annual value of $5.5 million. He also has a 10-team no-trade list.

Seravalli said the thin market for centers this season has multiple teams inquiring into Danault's availability. He's seen third-line duty this season with the Kings.

Danault has a well-deserved reputation as a solid two-way center, especially when he helped the Montreal Canadiens reach the 2021 Stanley Cup final. He had a career-high 54 points with the Kings in 2022-23, but his production has declined, with just five points in 29 games this season.

The Kings have struggled recently, which could explain the interest in Danault. However, they're still jockeying for a playoff spot and aren't likely to become sellers unless they tumble out of contention by the March trade deadline.

