NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest Oilers Goaltending And Maple Leafs Speculation

The Edmonton Oilers' humiliating 9-1 defeat on home ice to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday has some pundits calling on management to upgrade its goaltending.

Starter Stuart Skinner got the hook after giving up four goals on 13 shots. Backup Calvin Pickard fared little better, allowing five on 21 shots.

To be fair to Skinner and Pickard, they got little help from their teammates. Defense has been an issue for the Oilers this season, leaving their goalies hung out to dry on too many occasions.

However, Sportsnet's Mark Spector felt that the Oilers either quit on Skinner or on themselves. He believes they're finished with Skinner as their unchallenged starting goalie.

Spector calls on Oilers GM Stan Bowman to make a “full-court press” in the goaltending market to find a suitable replacement for Skinner. TSN's Cameron Gaunce shared that opinion, suggesting his inconsistent play isn't helping, calling on them to make a change between the pipes.

It was rumored during the off-season that Bowman would attempt to bolster his goalie depth. Ultimately, he stuck with the current tandem of Skinner and Pickard because there wasn't a suitable upgrade available, a problem that still exists six weeks into the regular season.

Bowman acquired third-string goalie Connor Ingram from the Utah Mammoth last month, but he's currently toiling with their AHL affiliate in Bakersfield. His play thus far suggests he's no threat to replace Skinner or Pickard.

On Nov. 6, Daily Faceoff's Jeff Marek suggested the Oilers target Juuse Saros at the trade deadline if the Nashville Predators become sellers later this season. The 30-year-old netminder is in the first season of an eight-year contract with an average annual value of $7.74 million.

However, the Predators might not be keen to part with Saros, and he might be unwilling to waive his no-movement clause.

Turning to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos mentioned last Wednesday that they would ideally like to add a scoring winger. However, they don't have as many tradeable assets as other clubs.

Kypreos believes teams will come calling about Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan, but he felt that would be a non-starter for the Leafs. The promising 20-year-old right winger had four points in 10 games before being demoted to their AHL affiliate last week.

Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving traded away one promising prospect before last season's deadline, packaging Fraser Minten with a 2026 first-round pick to the Boston Bruins for defenseman Brandon Carlo. It will take a significant offer to tempt Treliving into parting with Cowan for immediate help.

