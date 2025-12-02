NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Steven Stamkos, Oilers Not Hurrying To Make Goalie Changes

The Nashville Predators' struggles this season have made Steven Stamkos the subject of trade conjecture.

Despite reports a month ago claiming the Predators haven't approached the 35-year-old right winger about his future, his name continues to surface as a trade candidate.

Stamkos is signed through 2027-28 with an average annual value of $8 million and a full no-movement clause. The two-time Richard Trophy winner and Stanley Cup champion has seen his scoring decline since tallying 40 goals in 2023-24 with his former club, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The combination of Stamkos' age, contract and the drop in his production makes him difficult to move during this season. Nevertheless, some observers continue to suggest potential trade destinations.

Sportsnet's Ryan Dixon recently proposed five possible landing spots for Stamkos, assuming he's willing to waive his no-movement clause. They include the Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Seattle Kraken, Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings.

The Canadiens were reportedly looking into his availability in early November, but that seemed more like due diligence. None of the others is believed to have made calls.

Given Stamkos' reluctance to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016, it's unlikely that he'll want the fishbowl existence that comes with playing for a Canadian team. The Kraken need a scoring superstar, but Stamkos can no longer reliably fill that role. Meanwhile, the Red Wings' priority is improving their defensive game.

The Hurricanes seem the most likely destination on Dixon's list. They're in “win-now” mode, possess the necessary cap space and the tradeable assets, and briefly acquired Mikko Rantanen last season before trading him to Dallas.

However, Rantanen is younger than Stamkos and is in his prime. The Hurricanes might not be keen to pursue an aging star whose best years are behind him.

Meanwhile, the ongoing struggles of starting goaltender Stuart Skinner had some pundits suggesting the Edmonton Oilers should ship him out and find a suitable replacement. However, that isn't likely to happen anytime soon.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported Saturday that Skinner has not requested a trade from the Oilers. He also said that they don't intend to make a move for the sake of doing so, or a lateral move. They'd prefer not to make a trade at all, rather than one based on panic.

The Oilers have little choice but to stay patient. There are currently no suitable goalie upgrades available in the trade market.

Friedman said there are teams with spare goaltenders, such as the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres. However, the Oilers don't see any of those as an improvement over their current netminders.

