NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On Predators' Stamkos, Bruins' Zacha And Kings' Clarke

The early-season struggles of Steven Stamkos raised speculation about his future with the Nashville Predators.

Earlier this week, we noted that some observers suggested trade speculation could start swirling if Stamkos' production failed to improve. The 35-year-old right winger has just three points in 16 games while earning an average annual value of $8 million through 2027-28.

A report out of Vancouver claimed the Canucks had looked into Stamkos' availability. It's unlikely they'll be able to land him since he has a full no-movement clause.

TSN's Pierre LeBrun reports the Predators have had no trade discussions with other clubs about Stamkos, nor have they approached him about the possibility of a trade. However, LeBrun doesn't rule it out if the Predators remain out of playoff contention by the March trade deadline.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman felt that it could happen sooner than that. Appearing on the Morning Cuppa Hockey podcast on Wednesday, he speculated that things could reach a point where the Stamkos camp meets with Predators management to discuss their options.

Friedman was asked if the Predators would retain part of Stamkos' average annual value to facilitate a trade. He thinks they would, provided they get an offer that makes sense.

Given the decline in Stamkos' production over the past two seasons, the Predators could end up eating half of his cap hit to move him.

Steven Stamkos' slow start with the Nashville Predators has started some trade speculation, while conjecture over Evgeni Malkin's future with the Pittsburgh Penguins persists.

Turning to the Boston Bruins, Pavel Zacha remains the subject of frequent media trade chatter. The 28-year-old center is signed through next season with an affordable average annual value of $4.75 million.

Zacha has been linked to several clubs in need of an experienced second-line center. One of them is the Montreal Canadiens.

According to Nicolas Cloutier of TVA Sports, Canadiens GM Kent Hughes “adores” Zacha. Hughes was Zacha's agent before moving on to his current position with the Habs.

Cloutier claimed the Canadiens are not on Zacha's eight-team no-trade list. He indicated the club discussed possible trade options during the summer, with the Bruins forward being among them.

Despite the speculation, there is nothing to suggest that the Bruins intend to part with Zacha. Their current five-game win streak has vaulted them near the top of the Eastern Conference standings. They won't be going into sell mode anytime soon.

Meanwhile, James Murphy of RG.Org reports teams are showing an interest in Brandt Clarke, but the Los Angeles Kings aren't interested in moving the 22-year-old right-shot defenseman.

Clarke is a promising young blueliner who netted 33 points in 78 games last season. He's due to become an RFA next summer, but his lack of a contract extension has some clubs wondering about his future with the Kings.

The Kings' management is currently focused on re-signing UFA-eligible winger Adrian Kempe. Once that's sorted out, Murphy believes they'll turn their attention to re-signing Clarke, who lacks arbitration rights as he completes his entry-level contract.

