NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest On The Flames' Rasmus Andersson, Nazem Kadri And Blake Coleman

Heading into the second half of November, the Calgary Flames remain at the bottom of the overall standings.

As the losses mount, speculation is growing about when they'll start selling and which players will be traded.

Flames GM Craig Conroy is likely getting calls from clubs to determine which players are available and the cost to acquire them. For now, there's no sign that he's ready to sell. Unless he gets a mind-blowing trade offer, he'll likely wait until the New Year in the hope of driving up the asking prices.

Rasmus Andersson frequently surfaced in the rumor mill during the off-season. The 29-year-old right-shot defenseman is eligible for UFA status next July, and there's no indication he and Flames management are any closer to a contract extension.

Jay Rosehill of the podcast Leafs Morning Take said Thursday that a league source claimed the Toronto Maple Leafs were trying to acquire Andersson. He believes the only way the Leafs would agree to that deal is if the blueliner agreed to sign a contract extension. Rosehill also doubted that they had sufficient trade assets to pull it off.

The Flames' asking price would likely include right winger Easton Cowan, who is the top player in a shallow Leafs prospect pool.

On Saturday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman claimed that the Maple Leafs don't want to move futures. They would prefer a “roster for roster” deal, meaning the Leafs are examining which players on their roster (excluding their core talent) have value in the trade market.

Friedman dismissed the possibility of the Maple Leafs acquiring Andersson. He said they tried to get him last year but failed, adding that he doesn't believe it's a match for Toronto.\

Nazem Kadri is another Flame who has appeared regularly in recent media trade chatter. He is signed through 2028-29 with an average annual value of $7 million and a 13-team no-trade list.

Peter Baugh of The Athletic and James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now included the 35-year-old center among their list of trade targets for the Devils. They must shore up their depth at center with Jack Hughes sidelined for eight weeks with an injured hand.

Meanwhile, TSN's Pierre LeBrun said he wouldn't be surprised if Blake Coleman started drawing interest in the trade market. The 33-year-old left winger is signed through next season with an average annual value of $4.9 million with a 10-team approved trade list.

LeBrun said the Flames aren't shopping Coleman. Nevertheless, some teams informed Conroy that they'd be interested in the versatile winger if he becomes available by the March 6 trade deadline.

