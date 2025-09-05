NHL Rumor Roundup: No Progress Yet In McTavish's Contract Talks, Canadiens Could Shop Price

With NHL training camps opening in less than two weeks, there's little sign of progress in contract talks between the Anaheim Ducks and Mason McTavish.

The lack of a deal for McTavish has made the 22-year-old center the subject of trade conjecture throughout the off-season.

Ducks beat writer Eric Stephens of The Athletic reported on Aug. 21 that the club wanted to sign him and had exchanged contract proposals with the McTavish camp, but that hasn't stopped the speculation about his future in Anaheim.

Several teams believed to be in the market for a second-line center have been linked to McTavish. They include the Carolina Hurricanes, Calgary Flames, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks. However, Stephens pointed out that the Ducks need the young center as much as the others.

The Hockey News' Patrick Present reported on Aug. 28 that there had been little information regarding McTavish's contract negotiations. According to Present, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman claimed the sticking point could be a difference of opinion over what the average annual salary should be.

RG.Org's James Murphy cited an NHL executive claiming there's no sign of an impasse between the Ducks and McTavish. He also stated that Anaheim GM Pat Verbeek has not let it be known that he's willing to entertain trade offers.

Meanwhile, rumors abound in Montreal that the Canadiens are attempting to trade Carey Price's contract. The permanently sidelined 38-year-old goaltender is in the final year of his deal with a $10.5-million cap hit.

In actual salary for this season, Price will make $7.5 million, of which $5.5 million was paid out as a signing bonus. For rebuilding teams needing to stay above this season's salary-cap minimum of $70.6 million, taking on Price's cap hit could be a good deal, especially with insurance picking up most of the remaining $2 million of his actual salary.

The move would also free up valuable cap room for the Canadiens. GM Kent Hughes told Sportsnet's Eric Engels earlier this week his club is considering all options to create salary-cap flexibility.

Hughes admitted he'd move Price's contract if he can find a trade that makes sense for both teams. However, he also indicated that he's fine with keeping the future Hall of Fame candidate on LTIR this season.

