NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest Goaltender Speculation

The Edmonton Oilers' goaltending remains a nagging issue as they prepare for the start of training camp.

Following their second-straight Stanley Cup final defeat, management indicated they would look into improving that position.

With the start of training camp two weeks away, there's no indication that they will address that issue with a trade or free-agent signing.

In his Aug. 27 mailbag, James Mirtle of The Athletic was asked if there were any legitimate goaltending targets for the Oilers. He observed the market was thin, pointing out that most teams are carrying inexperienced backups, making it less likely that they'll part with a starter. Mirtle also noted that the few clubs with solid goaltending tandems are not willing to risk breaking them up.

Mirtle suggested the Oilers wait and target clubs that struggle early, especially those that had hoped to have a better season. Those could include the Detroit Red Wings (John Gibson and Cam Talbot), New York Islanders (Semyon Varlamov), Utah Mammoth (Connor Ingram), Pittsburgh Penguins (Tristan Jarry), and Columbus Blue Jackets (Elvis Merzlikins).

Those options, however, won't be significant improvements over the Oilers current tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard.

Gibson struggled at times in recent years with the rebuilding Ducks before getting traded to Detroit earlier this summer. Talbot, 38, is in the twilight of his career, while injuries have sidelined Varlamov over the last three seasons. Ingram hasn't fully established himself as a starter, while Jarry and Merzlikins have struggled with consistency throughout their NHL careers.

Until someone significant becomes available in the goalie market, Skinner and Pickard will remain the Oilers' tandem this season, for better or worse.

NHL Rumor Roundup: Connor McDavid's Contract Situation, More Speculation About Quinn Hughes

Connor McDavid finally spoke about his contract situation with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in Montreal, RG.Org's Marco D'Amico cited sources claiming that there's an expectation the Canadiens could trade Carey Price's contract after Sept. 1.

The 38-year-old Price has been on permanent LTIR since the end of the 2021-22 campaign. This season is the last on his eight-year contract, which carries an average annual value of $10.5 million. In actual salary, however, Price is owed $7.5 million, of which $5.5 million will be paid as a signing bonus on Sept. 1.

That could make Price's contract attractive to rebuilding clubs looking to remain cap compliant later this season if they trade away pending free agents who no longer fit into their long-term plans.

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now recently suggested the Chicago Blackhawks, Seattle Kraken and Pittsburgh Penguins as potential trade partners. The San Jose Sharks could also be a destination for that contract.

TVA Sports' Jean-Charles Lajoie speculated that the move could happen as early as Sept. 1. He also suggested a more complex deal could emerge where the Canadiens could include draft picks (including those in the first round) to add a natural center to the lineup.

The Hockey News' Karine Hains suggested Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin or Sidney Crosby, Nashville's Ryan O'Reilly or Anaheim's Mason McTavish as possible trade targets.

