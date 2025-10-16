NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest On The Sabres, Leafs And Flames

The Buffalo Sabres are off to a stumbling start, going 0-3-0 through the opening week of the season before thumping the Ottawa Senators 8-4 on Wednesday.

It doesn't help matters that Josh Norris is currently sidelined with an upper-body injury, leaving them in need of depth at center.

Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic recently looked at several options for the Sabres to address that issue. One could be looking for help in the trade market.

Fairburn suggested the Sabres pursue Rickard Rakell. The 32-year-old Pittsburgh Penguins forward has been a winger for much of his NHL career, but he has played center in the past. He's signed through 2027-28 with an average annual value of $5 million, and had a career high of 35 goals and 70 points in 81 games last season with the struggling Penguins.

Rakell frequently surfaced in trade rumors during the off-season and pre-season. He carries an eight-team no-trade list, which Fairburn acknowledged could be a problem for the Sabres.

The Sabres should consider other trade targets. According to Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Rakell is happy with the Penguins and wants to remain in Pittsburgh.

In Toronto, Nick Robertson's ongoing struggle to earn a larger role with the Maple Leafs has again made him the subject of trade conjecture.

Robertson initially surfaced in the rumor mill during the summer of 2024 when he requested a trade from the Leafs before eventually signing a one-year contract. This summer, he and the Leafs avoided arbitration as he agreed to a one-year, $1.825 million deal.

TSN's Darren Dreger reports the Maple Leafs' depth at forward makes it difficult for Robertson to move up into a top-six role. He said that GM Brad Treliving has spoken with several clubs that may have an interest in the 24-year-old left winger.

Treliving could use Robertson as a trade chip to address any roster issues that arise during this season. However, they might have to bundle him with a draft pick or a prospect to get something worthwhile in return.

Meanwhile, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said the Calgary Flames could be looking at upgrading their backup goalie position. During Monday's episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, he indicated that they were talking to other clubs about a goaltender.

Friedman stated that the Flames intend to give Devin Cooley a fair shot to establish himself as Dustin Wolf's understudy. If they add another netminder, they would have four on one-way contracts. He claimed that the teams the Flames have spoken with want an incentive to take one of those extra goalies in return.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.