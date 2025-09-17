NHL Rumor Roundup: Latest Penguins Speculation, Canucks Management On The Hot Seat

Efforts by Sidney Crosby and his agent, Pat Brisson, to downplay trade rumors dogging the 38-year-old Pittsburgh Penguins superstar instead stoked the speculation.

Some pundits mused over what Crosby and Brisson truly meant while pondering possible trade destinations such as the Colorado Avalanche and Montreal Canadiens.

Crosby didn't mince words when speaking with reporters during a season-ticket drive on Monday.

“This is where I want to be,” he said. “I can't keep having to answer the same questions over again because of these narratives. If people want to write about that or say that, that's fine. I can't really control that.”

“I don't take those rumors or some of those things lightly. Like I said, this is where I want to be,” Crosby said. “It's a special place, and it's something that is hard to put into a soundbite, but it means a lot.”

Crosby may have put this speculation to rest for now, but don't be surprised if it resurfaces should the Penguins struggle again this season.

Meanwhile, Crosby's teammates, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell, remain the focus of persistent trade conjecture.

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette wondered how much longer the two forwards will remain with the Penguins. He believes GM Kyle Dubas set a high asking price, which would explain why both players are still in Pittsburgh as training camp opens this week.

Vensel anticipates one or both could be moved before the March 2026 trade deadline or at some point down the road. However, Dubas isn't under pressure to peddle them during this season.

Rust and Rakell are under contract through 2027-28. Dubas can remain patient and wait for the right offers.

In Vancouver, meanwhile, Canucks management could be feeling the heat entering this season.

Patrick Johnston of The Province suggested changes could be coming to the front office if the Canucks fail to bounce back from last season's disappointing performance, when they finished with 19 fewer points than in 2023-24.

Johnston believes that puts additional pressure on hockey operations president Jim Rutherford and GM Patrik Allvin. A source close to the situation told him that those changes could come by Christmas if the team hasn't improved by then.

