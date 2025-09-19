NHL Rumor Roundup: Updates On Canucks' Hughes And Stars' Robertson

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson were frequently the subject of off-season trade speculation.

With training camps underway and the start of the 2025-26 regular season on the horizon, the respective managements of both clubs addressed those rumors.

Hughes' future in Vancouver became an issue after Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford mentioned the former Norris Trophy winner would one day like to play with his brothers Jack and Luke, who both belong to the New Jersey Devils. The Canucks captain is two years away from UFA eligibility.

Rutherford addressed the issue further during the Canucks' season-opening media availability this week. He explained that they ultimately cannot control Hughes' decision, but the team would do everything they could to keep him in Vancouver.

That includes trying to build the best roster possible around Hughes. Ben Kuzma of The Province noted that Rutherford and his general manager, Patrik Allvin, attempted to acquire a second-line center this summer but found the asking prices to be expensive. Kuzma thinks they might have to bite the bullet at some point to address that need.

An improved performance by the Canucks this season could entice Hughes to sign a contract extension as early as next July. However, he could start planning his exit strategy if they miss the playoffs again.

Kuzma claimed several teams, including the Detroit Red Wings, will be monitoring Hughes' situation this season. Whether the Devils are among that group remains to be seen.

'Quinn Hughes Or Not,' Canucks Must Work On Icing Best Roster

While speculation continues around Quinn Hughes’ long-term future, the Vancouver Canucks insist their focus remains on strengthening the roster and pushing forward as a team.

As for Robertson, he popped up in trade rumors following the Stars' elimination from the 2025 Western Conference final. A recent report claimed they looked into the 26-year-old's value in the trade market.

Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reported that Stars GM Jim Nill believes the stories of Robertson's availability were blown out of proportion. He indicated that those rumors occurred because the Stars needed to shed salary this summer. That prompted some teams to call about Robertson before the club ultimately shipped out Mason Marchment to Seattle and Matt Dumba to Pittsburgh.

Nill had no intention of trading Robertson, who is slated to become an RFA with arbitration rights next summer. He said contract talks are currently at a standstill, but both sides understand there's plenty of time to get a deal done. The goal remains an agreement on a long-term deal that satisfies both sides.

The two sides could also be waiting to see how this season unfolds. Robertson is currently earning an average annual value of $7.75 million, and another solid offensive performance will put him in line for a significant raise.

