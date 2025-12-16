NHL Waivers: Canucks' Bains Hits The Wire, Berggren And Kolyachonok Claimed

The St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins claimed players off NHL waivers on Tuesday, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

The Blues claimed left winger Jonatan Berggren off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings. Boston, meanwhile, claimed defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from the Dallas Stars.

CHEK's Rick Dhaliwal also reported the Vancouver Canucks placed forward Arshdeep Bains on waivers.

Seeing the Blues claim Berggren is not necessarily surprising, as it is clear that they need help on offense. Forwards Jordan Kyrou, Dylan Holloway and Jimmy Snuggerud are all out with injuries.

Berggren will now look to make an impact with the Blues after getting a much-needed change of scenery. In 15 games this season with the Red Wings, he posted two goals and six points.

The Bruins' blueline is also dealing with injury trouble, as Jonathan Aspirot, Michael Callahan, Henri Jokiharju and Jordan Harris are all out. Bringing in a depth defenseman like Kolyachonok is understandable.

In 11 games this season with the Stars, the 6-foot-2, puck-moving defenseman posted one goal, three points and a plus-3 rating.

As for Bains being placed on waivers, this is just the latest roster move by the very busy Canucks. The 24-year-old has played in a career-high 26 games this season with Vancouver, where he has posted one goal, five points and 22 hits.

If Bains passes through waivers unclaimed, Vancouver will be able to assign him to their AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks. However, teams looking for more forward depth could take a chance on the young forward.

