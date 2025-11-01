NHL Waivers: Kings Defenseman Kyle Burroughs Placed On The Wire

The Los Angeles Kings have placed defenseman Kyle Burroughs on waivers on Saturday. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman was first to report on the roster transaction. Burroughs is the only player involved in waivers on this day among players to be waived or claimed.

Burroughs has yet to play a game since the beginning of this regular season for the Kings. He's been out with an upper-body injury after blocking a shot in a pre-season contest.

Following multiple practices with Los Angeles, wearing the red non-contact sweater, he's recently been engaging in full-contact participation. Therefore, the defenseman is nearing a return.

However, the Kings are forced to waive Burroughs as the club is carrying 23 players on their roster.

According to puckpedia.com, the Kings have Burroughs on injured reserve. The 30-year-old blueliner earns $1.1 million against the salary cap and is a pending UFA.

Last season, Burroughs played 33 games for the Kings, recording three assists and a plus-three rating.

The season before that, in 2023-24, Burroughs was a member of the San Jose Sharks and played the most he had in any campaign of his six-year NHL career. He scored two goals and eight points in 73 appearances for the Sharks.

He's also played for the Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche briefly.

Most of his professional hockey career was spent in the AHL. Before making his NHL debut in 2020-21 for the Avalanche, Burroughs played five straight seasons for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers - now known as the Bridgeport Islanders, the New York Islanders' American League affiliate.

Kings Place Pheonix Copley On Waivers For Second Time This Season

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Pheonix Copley is back on waivers for the second time this season. Last time the Tampa Bay Lightning claimed him, will he be claimed again?

If no one claims the defenseman within the next 24 hours, Burroughs will be assigned to the Kings' AHL club, the Ontario Reign.

Burroughs hasn't made an AHL appearance in over four years.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.